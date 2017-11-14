100th Career win for Brewin - at only 17

Teenage harness racing tyro Jayden Brewin brought up his 100th career win at Globe Derby Park on Saturday.

Brewin landed a double on the Shane Young-trained pair of Ona Rocky Beach and Maywyns Zephyr to reach the milestone.

It certainly wasn’t a case of the ‘nervous 90s’ for Brewin as he drove six winners in 24 hours to reach the magical 100.

Brewin, 17, must surely been one of, if not, the quickest drivers to reach the mark.

He only began driving in July last year and landed his first winner, The Octagon, on July 18. A football injury sidelined him until October, so, in reality, he has driven 99 winners in about 13 months, an amazing strike rate for such a young driver.

Brewin’s development in the sport takes another turn this week with the teenager spending time with the top Victorian stable of Emma Stewart.

On Saturday, it was trainer Shane Young who enabled him to come away with a double.

Ona Rocky Beach ($2.15 into $1.80 fav), led throughout from gate two in the DPR Insurance Brokers Claiming Pace (1800m).

Brewin went for home with 300 metres to travel and Ona Rocky Beach dashed away to win by 3-1/2 metres from Power Of Attorney ($4.40) with Zedaguy ($8.40), 31 metres away third.

The nine-year-old veteran rated a brilliant 1:55.8.

“Wow,” said Shane Young, “I didn’t expect that.

“I was sure I had him going well but never expected him to go so quick.

“There is no doubt he has the ability. I think they paid about $80,000 when he was purchased from New Zealand, but he has had two heart issues, so we have to face reality he probably is only one race from retirement.

“If I thought he wasn’t right, he would be retired but, at the moment, he seems to be pretty good.”

Maywyns Zephyr made it a double landing some good bets firming from $1.80 into $1.40 favourite, in the Hygain Micrspeed Claiming Pace (1800m).

Coming from gate six, Brewin went back early before letting him dash up coming off the back and Maywyns Zephyr sprinted clear to win by 13-1/2 metres from Anvil Gav ($14.40), with Glenlochar ($33.10), 7-1/2 metres away third.

“He’s been racing really well in tougher fields, so I thought he was well placed tonight,” Young said.

“Jayden drove him like he was the best horse and the result was an easy win.”

Graham Fischer