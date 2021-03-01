106-1 upset in Paris undercard

Today’s Prix Vivier Montfort (Agrifourniture.fr) for 80,000€ (monte, 2700 meters, 7-11 year olds) on the Vincennes undercard saw a blowout victory by 1.8/1 Diamant de Treabat (8g Kuadro Wild -Sud Africa) timed in 1.12.8kr and with jockey Clement Frecelle. Pascal Monthule is the winning owner/trainer.

The 2.4/1 Dynamite Marceaux (8f Ready Cash -Nariane Marceaux) was second for Christopher Corbineau and third home was 4.4/1 Dollar Soyer (8g Phlegyas ) with Anthony Barrier in the irons. 9/1 Berlioz de Ginai finished fourth.

Diamant de Treabat

The Gr. II Prix Paul Bastard (purse 100,000€, monte, 2700 meters, five year-olds) produced a victory by placing (second to first) by 6.5/1 Grace de Fael (5f Sam Bourbon -Aquarelle de Fael) handled by jockey Matthieu Abrivard for trainer Thierry Duvasdestin. She won for ninth time in her career, for owner Jose Fernandes, now for 339,100€ earned. Race time was 1.11.9kr.

The 15/1 Granvillaise Bleue (5f Jag de Bellouet ) was third placed second for Camille Levesque and trainer Pierre Levesque. Fourth placed third was 4.3/1 Good Luck Quick (5f Un Mec d’Heripre) for jockey Adrien Lamy and trainer Maik Esper. The 4/10 favorite Gladys des Plaines was first and a disqualification for being rough gaited in mid-stretch.

Grace de Fael

The Gr. III Prix de la Mayenne (“Reverdy”) completed today’s groupe action as a fine field of European six year-olds battled over 2700 meters for the 80,000€ purse. Here, the 106/1 longshot Allegra WF (5f Varenne- Formosa Jet) scored in 1.12.5kr with Bjorn Goop up for trainer Vitale Ciotola and Team Minopoli.

This was her first win in France and the victory raised her life earnings to 136,491€. She rallied late to defeat 2.2/1 Forum Meslois (6m Timoko) handled by Gabriele Gelormini and 5.9/1 Fame Music (6f Singalo ) with Mathieu Mottier up. 7.5/1 Noble Superb was fourth for Jean Michel Bazire.

Allegra WF

Following the Vincennes race card was a Prix de Paris (“Marathon Race” over 4150 meters – 2.58 miles) press event that included drivers Anthony Barrier, Gabriele Gelormini, Pierre Vercruysse, winning trainer/owner Richard Westerink, and LeTrot President J-P Barjon.

The group explained the performance of their steeds and LeTrot spoke to record levels of tele-spectators, handle and views of the Triple Crown races. It was quite an exciting and unpredictable series of classics that all of us embraced even though we were not on-site. I know that I will always miss the huge crowds and the fans enthusiasm that made these races top-flight sporting events.

J-P Barjon

Anthony Barrier

Gabriele Gelormini

Pierre Vercruysse

LeTrot files/photos