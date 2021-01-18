110,000€ Prix de Belgique at Vincennes

January 17, 2021 - Davidson du Pont (8m Pacha du Pont -Laguna du Pont) secured his ticket to the Prix d’Amerique by scoring impressively in today’s harness racing Prix de Belgique (Gr. II International, purse 110,000€, 2850 meters) at Vincennes.

Race time was 1.12.0kr over a tight racetrack following snow and heavy conditions yesterday.

Davidson du Pont, off the 4/10 favorite and handled by trainer Jean Michel Bazire for owner Albert Rayon, followed Moni Viking (8m Maharajah ) and Delia du Pommereux on the outer as they chased Billie de Montfort (10f Jasmin de Flore ) and then Looking Superb around the final bend.

In the stretch Moni Viking was on the lead and then was engulfed by the winner (now with 14 career victories for 1,355,610€ earned) and second finishing Delia du Pommeruex (8f Niky -Noune du Pomereux) with Eric Raffin her pilot.

Moni Viking held third for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and Billie de Montfort was a distant fourth with Gabriele Gelormini up.

Feliciano finished fifth.

Delia, Feliciano and Moni Viking had earlier earned their spots in America’s prize at month end.

Of the top five finishers today, all were barefoot except for Delia du Pommereux that raced with iron on all four.

Davidson du Pont

Replay - https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2021-01-17/7500/4

Amerique qualified (11) horses now are listed below.

There will be eight others invited based on career earnings to complete the 18 horse lineup.

Diable de Vauvert

Feliciano

Bahia Quesnot

Face Time Bourbon

Victor Ferm

Moni Viking

Gu d’Heripre

Feerie Wood

Vivid Wise As

Delia du Pommereux

Davidson du Pont