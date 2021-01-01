110 000€ Prix de Bourgogne field set

Billie De Montfort seen here winning the 2019 Grand Prix de Bourgogne

December 31, 2020 - A classy harness racing field of 15 will start January 3rd at Paris-Vincennes over the 2100 meters autostart sprinter distance.

Several already qualified for the Amerique prize are included such as Bahia Quesnot, Face Time Bourbon, and Moni Viking.

This race result will be critical for some contestants as only one qualifier remains (Jan 17) for the big race on Jan 31.

It will be hotly contested.

Jan 3 -15:15 C4 - PRIX AMERIQUE RACES ZETURF QUALIF #5, 110 000€

Groupe II - Attelé - 2100m - Grande piste

PRIX DE BOURGOGNE

Course Internationale

Départ à l'autostart

Pour 4 à 11 ans inclus (H à A), hongres exclus, ayant gagné au moins 160.000.

Thomas H. Hicks



