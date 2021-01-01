Day At The Track

110 000€ Prix de Bourgogne field set

03:06 AM 01 Jan 2021 NZDT
Billie De Montfort, harness racing
Billie De Montfort seen here winning the 2019 Grand Prix de Bourgogne

December 31, 2020 - A classy harness racing field of 15 will start January 3rd at Paris-Vincennes over the 2100 meters autostart sprinter distance.

Several already qualified for the Amerique prize are included such as Bahia Quesnot, Face Time Bourbon, and Moni Viking.

This race result will be critical for some contestants as only one qualifier remains (Jan 17) for the big race on Jan 31.

It will be hotly contested.

Jan 3 -15:15 C4 - PRIX AMERIQUE RACES ZETURF QUALIF #5, 110 000€ Cette course est trackée

Groupe II - Attelé - 2100m - Grande piste
PRIX DE BOURGOGNE
Course Internationale
Départ à l'autostart
Pour 4 à 11 ans inclus (H à A), hongres exclus, ayant gagné au moins 160.000.

Thomas H. Hicks


 
