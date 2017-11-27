Day At The Track

Chilli NZ & Devil's Embrace N & others retired

10:45 AM 27 Nov 2017 NZDT
Devil's Embrace N, harness racing
Devil's Embrace N, being spoiled with some carrots by owner Janet Stevenson Davis.
Michael Newman photo

Scarborough, Maine - November 26, 2017 ... For the 11th consecutive season, a special retirement ceremony was held at Scarborough Downs to celebrate the careers of the grand 14-year-olds who have graced our racetrack over the years.

This year, 12 such veteran campaigners were feted, including Ariel, Art's Sake, Chilli NZ (300 starts, 56 wins, 35 seconds, 40 thirds, $466,940) , Cactus Creek, Corky Baran, Devil's Embrace N, (270 starts, 35 wins, 37 seconds, 33 thirds, $257,315) Dreamluck, Fulla Fire, Keystone Stately, Longshaw Hanover, Mcpfast Bluegrass and Super Sydney C.

Combined, this grouping has won 466 races and earned over $3.8-million during their careers, while providing countless thrills to their owners, drivers, trainers and grooms.

Today, they reclaimed the limelight while visiting the winner's circle one final time to the delight and applause of their adoring fans.

What an amazing day to be at the races!

Scarborough Downs will proudly feature live harness racing every Saturday and Sunday at 12:15 PM throughout the fall season, with closing day of the 2017 meet scheduled for December 10th.

For more information, visit www.ScarboroughDowns.com or visit our Facebook page.

By Michael Sweeney for Scarborough Downs

