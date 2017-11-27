Chilli NZ & Devil's Embrace N & others retired

Devil's Embrace N, being spoiled with some carrots by owner Janet Stevenson Davis.

Scarborough, Maine - November 26, 2017 ... For the 11th consecutive season, a special retirement ceremony was held at Scarborough Downs to celebrate the careers of the grand 14-year-olds who have graced our racetrack over the years.

This year, 12 such veteran campaigners were feted, including Ariel, Art's Sake, Chilli NZ (300 starts, 56 wins, 35 seconds, 40 thirds, $466,940) , Cactus Creek, Corky Baran, Devil's Embrace N, (270 starts, 35 wins, 37 seconds, 33 thirds, $257,315) Dreamluck, Fulla Fire, Keystone Stately, Longshaw Hanover, Mcpfast Bluegrass and Super Sydney C.

Combined, this grouping has won 466 races and earned over $3.8-million during their careers, while providing countless thrills to their owners, drivers, trainers and grooms.

Today, they reclaimed the limelight while visiting the winner's circle one final time to the delight and applause of their adoring fans.

What an amazing day to be at the races!

By Michael Sweeney for Scarborough Downs