120,000€ Lamminuveriset Rhymaajo in Finland

June 30, 2019 - This week the top aged trotters in Finland contested the Lamminveriset Rhymaajo at Jokimaa Finland. On June 29 there were two eliminations each raced for 10,000€ first prize over 2140 meters autostart and then the following day June 30 was the harness racing final.

Each race was superbly competitive with the final worth 120,000€ to the winner with the total purse 258,000€.

Hachiko de Veluwe (5g Timoko -Amazing Ride) won the final timed in 1.11.6kr by a head over the game Ranch Kelly (11m Tsar d’Inverne -Gabriela Kemp).

Jorma Kontio teamed the winner that now shows a career slate of 10-1-0 in 11 career starts.

He is undefeated in three 2019 starts and has life earnings of 312,080€.

Hanno Torvinen was the Ranch Kelly pilot.

Finishing third was Atupem (6m Andover Hall -Rudy Rose) reined by Santu Raitala.

To watch the replay click on this link.

The first elim the day before the final was quite a battle won by veteran Ranch Kelly and driver Hannu Torvinen timed in 1.12.4kr.

The veteran 35 time winner in 127 starts now has life earnings of 561,604€ with 324,680€ earned in 2018 from 11 wins in 25 starts.

Ranch Kelly was parked throughout and just up for the win in the final stride.

Benjamin EVO (6m Kadabra -China Tea Party) was a very close second with Mika Forss aboard. Sue’s Photo (7m Classic Photo -Muscles Sue) took third with Santtu Raitala the pilot. Lexus Dream was fourth.

Ranch Kelly (outside), second elimination

To watch the replay click on this link.

Ranch Kelly pedigree is shown below, the maternal family of Spinster Hanover.

The second elim went to Hachiko de Veluve timed in 1.12.8kr for Jorma Kontio.

He was a length winner over Cameron Evo (5m Look de Star -China Tea Party) with Olli Korvunen up and Top of the World (8g Conway Hall -Pilgrims Redhead) took third for reinsman Hannu Torvinen.

Hachiko de Veluwe – 1st elimination

The Hachiko de Veluwe pedigree follows, a nice Franco-American balance.

Thomas H. Hicks