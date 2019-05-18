120,000€ Saint-Leger des Trotteurs

May 15, 2019 - Gala Tejy (3m Atlas de Joudes -Aurore des Charmes) took today’s Gr. I monte Saint Leger des Trotteurs at Caen (purse 120,000€, 2450 meters, 11 starters) with P.Ph. Ploquin in the irons for Ecurie Chalon and harness racing trainer Ch. Chalon.

The 1.14kr timed winner won for the third time in 11 career starts and increased his life earnings to 177,140€.

This 2/1 favorite was narrow winner over 5.1/1 Gospel Pat (3m Uriel Speed -Namorosa) with David Thomain up for trainer Philippe Allaire.

Garibaldi (3m Love You -Venitienne) was third.

On the same card the Q+ Prix Georges Dreux (purse 37,000€, 2450 meters, 15 European starters) went to 1.13.9kr timed and 22/1 odds Aron The Baron (7g Vasterbo Prestige ) with David Thomain up for trainer Tomas Malmqvist and Stall Panamera Racing.

The now winner of 201,500€ defeated 1.2/1 favorite Super Nice (5m Orlando Vici ) handled by Bjorn Goop and 11/1 Belle Louise Mabon (8f Derby du Gite ) with Yves Dreux aboard.

23/1 Barry Felin and 31/1 Caviar du Vivier completed the exact order top five that paid 42,733.60€ to the nine winning 2€ tickets.

The Quinte+ pool was 3,073,840€ and the total of all wagering pools on this race exceeded 6,556,000€

Aron The Baron

Earlier the four-year olds contested the Prix de la Ville de Caen (purse 21,000€, 2200 meters autostart, 18 starters) with the 1.15.7kr timed victory earned by 1.8/1 Fidelity (4f Prodigious -Rapide Aventure) with Jean Philippe Dubois at the lines for his Ecurie Victoria Dreams and trainer Philippe Moulin.

The now four-time winner bested 42/1 Fils Prodigue (4g Love You -Rouge Terre) with Matthieu Abrivard up for trainer Yves Boireau and owner Jean Pierre Dubois.

Third home was 18/1 Figaro Vici (4m Village Mystic ) with trainer Jorgen Westholm the pilot.

Fidelity

Thomas H. Hicks