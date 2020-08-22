13,000 career victories for David Miller

CHESTER PA - Hall of Fame horseman David Miller became only the fifth harness racing driver to reach 13,000 career sulky victories when he won with Mr Censi in the twelfth race on Friday afternoon at Harrah's Philadelphia.

Miller got away third with the winner as the favorite The Wall laid down hot numbers of :25.4 and :54.1 to the half, then moved uncovered late in the backstretch, with Lifeonthebeach A on his back by the 1:21.3 three-quarters. The late battle came down to these two horses on the outside, with Mr Censi just proving more photogenic than his rival in 1:51, returning $56.00 to win to his scattered backers.

David Miller, a 55-year-old native Ohioan who entered the sport's Hall of Fame in 2013, now trails only Dave Palone, Tony Morgan (who was third in Miller's milestone race), Herve Filion, and Cat Manzi in lifetime driving victories. He is second to the retired John Campbell, thus the active leader, in lifetime earnings of horses driven with $244.5 million bankrolled. Miller is currently tied for third in the Harrah's Philly driver standings.

On the equine side, the most impressive performer of the day was the Muscle Hill - Slightly Tipsy two-year-old trotting filly Wet My Whistle, who was sent to the lead, had a length advantage at the :28.1 quarter, a 1¾ length lead at the :58.3 half, a 5½ length lead at the 1:26.4 three-quarters, a nine length lead with an eighth remaining, and won by twelve lengths while taking a maiden mark of 1:55.2. George Napolitano Jr. drove the fast freshman filly for trainer Ãke Svanstedt and the ownership of Ãke Svanstedt Inc., Little E LLC, and Triple Play Trotters LLC.

Drivers Napolitano and Tim Tetrick, currently 1-2 in the Philly driver standings, each piloted three winners on the Friday card.

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia