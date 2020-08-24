Day At The Track

130,000€ International Group 11

02:20 AM 24 Aug 2020 NZST
Vivid Wise As
Vivid Wise As, seen here during his success in the Grand Critérium de Vitesse
Scoopdyga / Elliott Chouraqui Photo

August 22, 2020 Cagnes-sur-Mer - Vivid Wise As (6m Yankee Glide-Temple Blue Chip) captured today’s harness racing International Grand Prix du Department des Alpes (purse 130,000€, 1609 meters autostart, part of the FR Challenge du Vitesse) at Cagnes-sur-Mer.

Off as 1.4/1 odds second choice, the Alessandro Gocciadoro trained and reined stalwart was placed in the death seat throughout before charging past mid-stretch for a widening two length victory.

Race time was 1.09.8kr (mile 1:52.33).

This was Vivid’s fifth win in France from 16 starts and his life earnings reached 953,928€.

He is owned by Scuderia Bivans Srl and has won three straight since reuniting with Gocciadoro in June from the Goop stable in Sweden.

Today’s favorite Drole de Jet (7m Coktail Jet-Likely Jet), off at 5/10 odds and off two straight victories, set the pace from the start for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and battled strongly until mid-stretch for owner Ecurie Hunter Valley.

Third was 47/1 Bahia Quesnot (9f Scipion du Goutier-Queen Ines) with J. Ch. Sorel up for trainer Junior Guelpa.

31/1 Valokaja Hindo (9m Great Challenger-Hindo Enghave) was fourth with Christophe Martens driving for trainer Jean Michel Bazire.

​Vivid Wise As

 

Reply - https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2020-08-22/0601/3

Vivid Wise As also won this race in 2019 in a sparkling 1.08.6kr (mile 1:50.2).

The Swedish International Yearling Sale, postponed from August 18, will be held Sunday August 23 with the catalog as follows.

https://yearlingsale.se/auktioner/wenngarn-yearling-sale-2020

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 
