130,000€ Prix de la Cote d’Azur

January 14, 2021 - Cagnes sur Mer hosted the harness racing Gr. III Prix de la Cote d’Azur (purse 130,000€, 2925 meters distance handicap, International 5-11 year olds) this day with 16 solid starters.

The 8/1 odds Golden Bridge (5m Ready Cash -Usenza) rallied mid-stretch to victory timed in 1.13.6kr, with David Thomain the pilot.

Philippe Allaire trains the now seven time career winner for 292,850€ earned.

Michel Tessier owns the winner.

The 1.4/1 favorite Valzer di Poggio (7m Love You -Glory di Poggio) had surged to the front in the lane and gamely held second with Nicolas Bazire up for trainer Jean Michel Bazire.

The 25 meter handicapped and 35/1 outsider Bulle de Laumont (10f Hand du Vivier -Ozo de Laumont) was a good third for trainer/driver Stephane Cingland.

Alcoy (7m Ready Cash -Divann) was fourth for Christophe Martens, this one off at 14/1 and handicapped 25 meters.

38/1 Dona Viva (8f Love You ) and 9/1 Fashion Queen (6f Ready Cash ) were fifth and sixth.

On Saturday at Paris-Vincennes there are three groupe contests, with entries for the Prix Gelinotte and Prix de Croix shown below.

Aetos Kronos will be at the start in the Prix de Croix with J-M Bazire at the lines as he will battle Power, Green Grass and Gu d’Heripre.

Jan 16 - 15:50 C4 - PRIX GELINOTTE 100 000€

Groupe II - Attelé - 2700m - Grande piste Course Internationale

Pour pouliches de 3 ans (I), ayant gagné au moins 3.000.

Jan 16 C5 - PRIX DE CROIX 100 000€ Groupe II - Attelé - 2 850m - Grande piste

Course Internationale+Pour 5 ans (G), hongres exclus, ayant gagné au moins 38.000.

