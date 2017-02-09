14 remain in €400 000 Grand Prix de France

Kool du Caux and Franck Nivard scoring in the 2007 Grand Prix de France

Fouteen of the world’s best harness racing trotters will line up Sunday for the Gr. I Grand Prix de France, raced over 2100 meters autostart.

Bold Eagle leads the hopefuls and he will face the typical rivals Timoko, Lionel and Princess Grif.

We expect Call Me Keeper, Wild Honey and Anna Mix will benefit from the mobile start and shorter distance.

Anna Mix has been dependable off the gate, a complete reversal from her refusal to move in the volt start format that caused her to be scratched from the Prix d’Amerique two weeks ago.

It will also be interesting to view the return of Un Mec d’Heripre, now conditioned by Philippe Billard, after positive cobalt tests caused forfeiture of important wins in 2016.

Billard also now trains Princess Grif.

Post positions and final field will be set tomorrow.