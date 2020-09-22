14 to battle in $559,000 Little Brown Jug

Warrawee Vital and Catch The Fire headlines a field of 14 three-year-old harness racing pacers in the 75th edition of the Little Brown Jug, presented by the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association, to be held Thursday, September 24th at the Delaware County Fair.

Canadian invader Warrawee Vital comes into the Jug with a three race win streak, including the Somebeachsomewhere and Simcoe Stakes, both held at Woodbine Standardbred At Mohawk Park.

His lifetime best time of 1:48.2 came in the Somebeachsomewhere Stake on September 12.

Warrawee Vital will leave from post #3 in the second elimination. Tim Tetrick, who is looking for his first Jug title, will drive. Robert Fellows trains the colt for Blair Corbeil, Yolanda Fellows and M & S Racing Stable.

Warrawee Vital's chief rival should be Sandbetweenmytoes who will leave from post five. The Somebeachsomewhere colt has earned $177,142 during his career for Fashion Farms.

Jim Campbell trains and Scott Zeron is listed to drive.

The Ohio owned and trained Catch The Fire leads the first $111,800 elimination.

The son of Captaintreacherous won the $375,000 Adios Pace Final on August 1 in 1:49.3. Catch The Fire has won more than $480,000 with six career wins.

John Ackley trains Catch The Fire for the CT Stables of Washington Court House, Ohio. Catch The Fire will be piloted by Mike Wilder and will leave from post #5.

$111,800 First Elimination

Post Horse (Driver/Trainer)

1. Seeyou At Thebeach (Dexter Dunn/Ron Burke)

2. Chief Mate (Scott Zeron/Tony Alagna)

3. Later Dudes (David Miller/Nancy Takter)

4. Diamond Head (Austin Siegelman/Eric Mollor)

5. Catch The Fire (Mike Wilder/John Ackley)

6. Genius Man (Marcus Miller/Erv Miller)

7. Tell The Lou (Scott Zeron/Jim Campbell)

$111,800 Second Elimination

Post Horse (Driver/Trainer)

1. Major Betts (Dexter Dunn/Mark Harder)

2. Capt Midnight (Dexter Dunn/Tony Alagna)

3. Warrawee Vital (Tim Tetrick/Robert Fellows)

4. Moneyman Hill (Brett Miller/Carmine Auciello)

5. Sandbetweenmytoes (Scott Zeron/Jim Campbell)

6. Captain Barbosa (Joe Bongiorno/Tony Alagna)

7. Cattlewash (David Miller/Ron Burke)

The first four finishers in the eliminations return for the $335,400 final.

The 2020 Jug Day will feature 20 races and will go postward at 12:00 Noon.