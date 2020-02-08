14 to go in Prix de France

Florida Sport (5f Tornado Bello -Victoria Sport) took the Gr. II Prix Jean de Gomidec (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters) at Vincennes clocked in 1.12.3kr. Yoann Lebourgeois teamed the Donimique Blond trainee for Ecurie Bruni. Florida Sport earned her sixth career victory now for 237,980€ earned.

Fleche du Yucca (5f Prodigious -Vincenza) was second after staging a furious stretch rally for Jean Philippe Dubois and trainer Philippe Moulin. Ecurie Victoria Dreams owns this mare. Third was Freya du Pont (5f Quinoa du Gers- Parade du Pont) with trainer Jean Michel Bazire the pilot. Well regarded Fleche Bourbon was an early miscue dq.

Florida Sport

The Prix Guy Lux et Leon Zitrone (purse 67,000€, 2700 meters, European eligibles) led the undercard and Dear Friend (7f Orlando Vici-Juventas Broline) rallied late along the pegs to score her second straight win in France. Johan Untersteiner teamed the winner, that he also trains, for owner S.F. Mauro. Timed in 1.13.2kr Dear Friend now has 331,745€in career earnings.

Dayana Berry (7f Scipion du Goutier -Idee du Corta) was second handled by Alexandre Abrivard for owner/trainer Jean Michel Bazire. Datcha (7f The Best Madrik ) took third with Yoann Leborugeois up for trainer Emmanuel Ruault and owner Ecurie Comte P de Montesson.

Dear Friend

On Sunday a great Vincennes program features the Gr. I International Grand Prix de France with a lineup of 14 for the world’s best trotteurs. Face Time Bourbon will seek to repeat his Amerique victory, this time from post eight behind the mobile barrier, against rivals Davidson du Pont, that Jean Michel Bazire will drive, Belina Josselyn, Bold Eagle, Uza Josselyn, Vituvio and Billie de Montfort.

15:55 C5 - GRAND PRIX DE FRANCE 350 000€

Groupe I - Attelé - 2100m - Grande piste

European Trotting Masters Series 2020

Course Internationale

Départ à l'autostart

Pour 4 à 11 ans inclus (G à V), hongres exclus, ayant gagné au moins 160.000.

The program also includes the Gr. I monte Prix des Centaures. Feeling Cash and Evangelina Blue headline this nine horse field of four to six year olds.

14:35 C3 - PRIX DES CENTAURES 200 000€

Groupe I - Monté - 2200m - Grande piste

Pour 4, 5 et 6 ans (G, F et E), hongres exclus, les 4 ans ayant gagné au moins 38.000, les 5 et 6 ans au moins 45.000.

- Avance de 25 m. aux 4 ans.

Sont seules admises à monter les personnes ayant gagné au moins trente-cinq courses

(en étant titulaire d'une autorisation de monter à titre professionnel).