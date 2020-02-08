Day At The Track

14 to go in Prix de France

02:28 AM 09 Feb 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Face Time Bourbon, harness racing
Face Time Bourbon after winning the Prix d'Amerique
Sarah Thomas photo

Florida Sport (5f Tornado Bello-Victoria Sport) took the Gr. II Prix Jean de Gomidec (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters) at Vincennes clocked in 1.12.3kr. Yoann Lebourgeois teamed the Donimique Blond trainee for Ecurie Bruni. Florida Sport earned her sixth career victory now for 237,980€ earned.

Fleche du Yucca (5f Prodigious-Vincenza) was second after staging a furious stretch rally for Jean Philippe Dubois and trainer Philippe Moulin. Ecurie Victoria Dreams owns this mare. Third was Freya du Pont (5f Quinoa du Gers-Parade du Pont) with trainer Jean Michel Bazire the pilot. Well regarded Fleche Bourbon was an early miscue dq.

Florida Sport

The Prix Guy Lux et Leon Zitrone (purse 67,000€, 2700 meters, European eligibles) led the undercard and Dear Friend (7f Orlando Vici-Juventas Broline) rallied late along the pegs to score her second straight win in France. Johan Untersteiner teamed the winner, that he also trains, for owner S.F. Mauro. Timed in 1.13.2kr Dear Friend now has 331,745€in career earnings.

Dayana Berry (7f Scipion du Goutier-Idee du Corta) was second handled by Alexandre Abrivard for owner/trainer Jean Michel Bazire. Datcha (7f The Best Madrik) took third with Yoann Leborugeois up for trainer Emmanuel Ruault and owner Ecurie Comte P de Montesson.

Dear Friend

On Sunday a great Vincennes program features the Gr. I International Grand Prix de France with a lineup of 14 for the world’s best trotteurs. Face Time Bourbon will seek to repeat his Amerique victory, this time from post eight behind the mobile barrier, against rivals Davidson du Pont, that Jean Michel Bazire will drive, Belina Josselyn, Bold Eagle, Uza Josselyn, Vituvio and Billie de Montfort.

15:55 C5 - GRAND PRIX DE FRANCE 350 000€ Cette course est trackée

Groupe I - Attelé - 2100m - Grande piste
European Trotting Masters Series 2020
Course Internationale
Départ à l'autostart
Pour 4 à 11 ans inclus (G à V), hongres exclus, ayant gagné au moins 160.000.

The program also includes the Gr. I monte Prix des Centaures. Feeling Cash and Evangelina Blue headline this nine horse field of four to six year olds.

14:35 C3 - PRIX DES CENTAURES 200 000€ Cette course est trackée

Groupe I - Monté - 2200m - Grande piste
Pour 4, 5 et 6 ans (G, F et E), hongres exclus, les 4 ans ayant gagné au moins 38.000, les 5 et 6 ans au moins 45.000.
- Avance de 25 m. aux 4 ans.
Sont seules admises à monter les personnes ayant gagné au moins trente-cinq courses
(en étant titulaire d'une autorisation de monter à titre professionnel).

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

New betting menu yields big Payoffs
08-Feb-2020 18:02 PM NZDT
Last-to-first for Kaitlyn N
08-Feb-2020 17:02 PM NZDT
Racing at Northville Downs gets reprieve
08-Feb-2020 16:02 PM NZDT
Pompano Park to race next year
08-Feb-2020 12:02 PM NZDT
Checks On The Way arrives in Open
08-Feb-2020 12:02 PM NZDT
Mister Spot A picks perfect spot for score
08-Feb-2020 11:02 AM NZDT
Open Trot attracts Pridecrest
08-Feb-2020 10:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News