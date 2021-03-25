14-year-old Arazi Boko scores in Italy

The grand harness racing trotting warrior Arazi Boko (14g Varenne -Laura Kemp-Express Ride) took the Gr. III Gran Premio Giorgio (purse 40,040€, 1660 meters) this day at Trieste clocked in 1.15.1kr.

Using his usual pacesetting strategy Arazi held game for the victory with Santo Mollo at the lines for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro. He is 36/133 and has career earnings of over 1.2€ million. He secured six fast class victories last year. Second was Amon You SM (5m Love You -Emon Sante Fe’SM) for Antonio Greppi up on this Lemon Dra sired granddaughter of Keystone Sante Fe. Atik DL was third some four lengths back.

Arazi Boko

On March 17 the top Italian reinsman Enrico Bellei recorded two wins at Roma Capannelle, the second with Isabelle Ferm, and that victory was his 10,000th. He thus joins Heinz Wewering and Jorma Kontio as the only European drivers to reach that mark. Congratulations to Enrico Bellei!!!

Isabella Ferm

On March 21 the fast-class mare Orsia (13f Angus Hall- Tigre OM-Zebu) foaled a fine Tactical Landing colt. Orsia earned 699,811€ in her career with a mark of 1.10.6kr. Her dam Tigre OM earned 155,148€.

Gaet files/photos