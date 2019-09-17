15 enter 74th annual Little Brown Jug

Delaware, OH - The quartet of Southwind Ozzi, Shake That House, American Mercury and Stag Party lead a balanced harness racing field of 15 three-year-old pacers to compete for the $640,000 Little Brown Jug, presented by the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association, to be held Thursday, September 19th at the Delaware County Fair.

Southwind Ozzi is coming into the Jug with five wins in his last six starts, including the $253,000 Pennsylvania Sire Stake Final.

The son of Somebeachsomewhere has won $515,263 for Vincent Ali, Jr. and Alma Iafelice. He has won 7 of 9 seasonal starts.

Southwind Ozzi, who is trained by Bill MacKenzie, will leave from post four in the first elimination. Brian Sears was named to drive.

Shake That House will leave from post three in the same elimination. The American Ideal colt has earned $452,804 during his career for Crawford Farms Racing, Alan Johnston and Northfork Racing Stable.

Chris Oakes trains the $500,000 Max Hempt Memorial winner and Sears was also listed to drive Shake that House.

Rounding out the first elimination contenders will be Stag Party from post seven. Although he is winless this season, he has earned $160,118 in 2019 and $674,486 during his 23 race career.

The Better's Delight bay colt is owned by John Fielding, Mac Nichol, McKinlay & Fielding and trainer Casie Coleman's West Wins Stable.

Coleman is a three time Jug champ and has asked the five-time Jug champion David Miller to drive.

The $500,000 Messenger Stakes champion, American Mercury drew into the easier of the two eliminations, but will have to overcome post seven to advance to the $384,000 Jug Final.

American Mercury has finished in the top three in all ten starts this season and has only missed the board in once during his 17 race career.

Chria Oakes trains the American Ideal for Crawford Farms Racing, Northfork Racing Stable, Chuck Pompey and Scott Bice. Jug rookie Tyler Buter was listed to drive.

The complete Little Brown Jug field and announced drivers:

1st Elimination - $128,000

1. Caviart Rockland (Dexter Dunn/Nancy Johansson)

2. De Los Cielos Deo (Yannick Gingras/Ron Burke)

3. Shake The House (Brian Sears/Chris Oakes)

4. Southwind Ozzi (Brian Sears/William MacKenzie)

5. Air Force Hanover (Simon Allard/Rene Allard)

6. U S Captain (Jason Bartlett/Tony Alagna)

7. Stag Party (David Miller/Casie Coleman)

2nd Elimination - $128,000

1. Semi Tough (Matt Kakaley/Ron Burke)

2. Lyons Johnnyjnr (Tim Tetrick/Jo Ann Looney-King)

3. Quatrain Blue Chip (Aaron Merriman/Chris Oakes)

4. Artie's Ideal (Marcus Miller/Erv Miller)

5. First N Fast (Brett Miller/Blake MacIntosh)

6. Spectrum (A. Miller-Bongiorno/Nick Surick)

7. American Mercury (Tyler Buter/Chris Oakes)

8. Escapethebeach (Joe Bongiorno/Tony Alagna)

2nd Heat will race for $384,000