15 entered in Pepsi North America Cup

MILTON, ON - August 18, 2020 - The entry box for the 37th Pepsi North America Cup closed Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. with 15 three-year-old harness racing pacers entered.

Eliminations will be required for the Pepsi North America Cup to determine the field for the $1 million final on Saturday, August 29 at Woodbine Mohawk Park. A pair of $50,000 elimination races, with the top-five finishers from each advancing, will take place this Saturday (August 22).

The winners of Saturday's elimination races will earn their connections the opportunity to select their post for the final.

The draw for the Pepsi North America Cup eliminations will be held today and the entries will be released this afternoon. Below are the names (listed alphabetically) of the 15 horses entered in the Pepsi North America Cup.

Allywag Hanover (Captaintreacherous - Anderosa Hanover - The Panderosa)

Aneto (Bettors Delight - JK Sure I Can - Rocknroll Hanover)

Beach Blanket Book (Sportswriter - Beach Bonnet - Camluck)

Beaumond Hanover (Sportswriter - Bittorsweet Terror - Western Terror)

Capt Midnight (Captaintreacherous - It Was Fascination - American Ideal)

Captain Barbossa (Captaintreacherous - Swinging Beauty - Art Major)

Captain Kirk (Captaintreacherous - Aria Hanover - Well Said)

Denali Seelster (Sunshine Beach - Demi Seelster - Camluck)

Mayhem Hanover (Sportswriter - Musicale Hanover - Rocknroll Hanover)

Moneyman Hill (Sombeachsomewhere - Beyonce Blue Chip - Art Major)

Odds On Osiris (Rockin Image - Antigua Hanover - Somebeachsomewhere)

Tall Dark Stranger (Bettors Delight - Precocoius Beauty - Art Major)

Tattoo Artist (Hes Watching - Stylish Artist - Artsplace)

Velocity Rukkus (Sportswriter - Maureen Rocks - Rocknroll Hanover)

Warrawee Vital (Captaintreacherous - Great Memories - Apaches Fame)

Woodbine Entertainment today announced the upcoming 37th Pepsi North America Cup on Saturday, August 29 at Mohawk Park will not be open to the general public.

This year’s event will be invite-only to a very limited number of guests in order to comply with the current capacity limits imposed by the province of Ontario due to COVID-19.

“This year’s fall stakes schedule at Woodbine Mohawk Park is unprecedented and it all kicks off with the Pepsi North America Cup on August 29,” said Jim Lawson, CEO, Woodbine Entertainment. “We wish we could welcome our fans to the race this year, but the health and safety of our guests, employees, horsepeople and community remains paramount. We hope everyone tunes in online or on TSN as it’s going to be a great night of racing.”

Invitations will be extended by Woodbine in order of connections competing in the Pepsi North America Cup, horses racing in undercard stakes and horses competing in overnights. Woodbine will also extend invitations to a select number of dignitaries and high-volume horseplayers.

Fans watching from home will be able to enjoy the entire Pepsi North America Cup card through a variety of platforms.

TSN will have a special live one-hour broadcast of the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup, airing from 10-11 p.m. The simulcast of the entire Pepsi North America Cup will be available on HPItv, Woodbine Mohawk Park’s official website and HPIbet.com. Fans can also wager through Dark Horse™, which can be downloaded in the App Store and on Android devices.

The 37th Pepsi North America Cup will feature the finest three-year-old pacers from across the continent competing for $1 million. More than $2 million in purses will be up for grabs on the Pepsi North America Cup card.

Post time for the Pepsi North America Cup card on Saturday, August 29 is 6:30 p.m.