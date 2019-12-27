150th season of road racing underway

West Cork, IE - The 2020 Winter Road Racing season had its traditional start on St Stephens Day in Drimoleague and despite terrible weather conditions there was a good Bank Holiday crowd in attendance.

It was a special day for the Drimoleague committee as they were celebrating their 150th anniversary with harness racing records dating back to 1870 of road racing at the venue.

Jockey Matthew O'Reilly took the riding honours riding two winners on the day.

In the opening Novice Pace O'Reilly sent the well bred Captain Morgan to the front of this one mile event and was never in any danger coming home a distance clear of newcomer Fire Fly Z.

His brace of winners was completed by Billycoan Colt in the second division of the Grade E Pace. Coalford Bruce set the early fractions and led to the first turn but was not as fluent at the turn allowing Billycoan Colt to take over and he won by six lengths.

The winner is trained by Chris O'Reilly for Dublin owner Ned Stafford.

The top grade A & B Pace attracted only four runners but produced plenty of drama .The quartet set a snails pace to through the first mile .Going to the final turn all four were still in contention with Blue Top Gun and Im Impartial Too vying for leadership.

At the final turning point Kestrels Dot Sammy was best off the sand and opened up a five length advantage heading for home. With 200 yards to go he still was four lengths to the good but Ghenghis Pride was closing and he wore down his rival to win by a length much to the delight of the passionate home crowd .The winner was ridden by Chelsie O'Driscoll.

Deirdre Goggin one of our best female jockeys was seen at her best aboard Saunders Picasso when landing the Grade C & D Pace. The pair had success in 2019 and the winning run continued as they were never headed in an eight length winning run.

Jamie Hurley also got on he score sheet in the opening division of the Grade E Pace. The Red Rebel was in control early but Hurley was oozing in confidence aboard Splash the Cash taking up the running with two furlongs to race and ran out to a five length victory.

The action moves to Durrus on New Years Day Jan 1st 2020 for their annual fixture.

by Tim Kelleher, for Harnesslink

RESULTS

Race 1: Novice Pace

1st: Captain Morgan, M. O' Reilly

2nd: Fire Fly Z, D. Goggin

3rd: Hint Of Mist, C. O' Driscoll