154,000€ Anact Finals in Italy

Today’s Gran Premio Anact Filly (purse 154,000€, 1600 meters autostart) went to 1.14.2kr timed Caramel Club (2f The Bank-Neomi Sidoli-Uronometro) with reinsman Vincenzo Pigruaglio Dell’Annunziata up.
Tiberio Cecere trains the winner. Some eight lengths back second was Crystal Pan (2f Ideale Luis-Rayla-Conway Hall) handled by Edoardo Bacalini, with third to Chris Evert Treb (2f Ringostarr Treb-Letter Bomb Treb-Enjoy Lavec) with Andrea Guzzinati aboard.
Caramel Club
The male division of Premio Anact Finale (purse 154,000€, 1600 meters autostart) went to 1.14.7kr timed Cris Mail (2m Varenne-Pjuara d’Amore-Faliero As) with Gabriele Quarneti at the lines. A length back was Chuky Roc (2m Nad Al Sheba-Shimpony Roc-Daguet Rapide) handled by Santo Mollo. Another two back was Charmant de Zack (2m Vivid Wise As-Martina Grif-Varenne) with reinsman Marco Smorgon.
Cris Mail
On October 31 at Jagersro was the Gr. II International C.I. Mullers Memorial (STL Gold, purse 74,627€, 2640 meters) and great veteran Cyber Lane (7g Raja Mirchi-Sybaris Hanover) prevailed in 1.12.3kr with trainer Johan Untersteiner up. He was a narrow winner from Very Kronos (6m Ready Cash-Glide About) handled by Erik Adielsson for conditioner Svante Bath. Third home was Moni Viking (7m Maharajah-Jeunesse Doree) reined by Bjorn Goop for owner Jan Lyng. Antonio Trot and Wild Love took the fourth and fifth places.
Gaet files/photos
by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink