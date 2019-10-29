154,000€ GP Anact divisions at Bologna

Sunday’s top-flight Grand Prix Anact divisions were contested at Bologna, Italy over its 804 meter oval.

The males raced over 1660 meters autostart for a purse of 154,000€. Victory went to the 1.13.4kr timed Banderas Bi (2m Ganymede-Ida Grandi) with Roberto Vecchione at the lines. He was an impressive six length winner over Bigbusiness Arc (2m Varenne -Arzie Italia) and reinsman Alessandro Gocciadoro. Third was Barolo Roc (2m Filippo Roc -Prestige Roc).

The filly division was raced over the same distance for the same 154,000€ purse.

What a battle it was. The narrow 1.15.3kr timed victory went to Belen Hall FAS (2f Conway Hall-Show Grif Italia) with Vincent Luongo aboard. She defeated Buena Sverte Bi (2f Yankee Glide -L Dee Hot Shop) handled by V.P. Dell’Annunziata with third to Babirussa Jet (2f Pine Chip- Nagasaki Jet).