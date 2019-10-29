Day At The Track

154,000€ GP Anact divisions at Bologna

05:02 AM 29 Oct 2019 NZDT
Banderas Bi, harness racing Banderas Bi, harness racing Belen Hall FAS, harness racing Belen Hall FAS, harness racing
Banderas Bi and driver Roberto Vecchione
Gaet photo
Banderas Bi pedigree
Belen Hall FAS (#1) gets up in final strides
Gaet photo
Belen Hall FAS pedigree
Sunday’s top-flight Grand Prix Anact divisions were contested at Bologna, Italy over its 804 meter oval.

The males raced over 1660 meters autostart for a purse of 154,000€. Victory went to the 1.13.4kr timed Banderas Bi (2m Ganymede-Ida Grandi) with Roberto Vecchione at the lines. He was an impressive six length winner over Bigbusiness Arc (2m Varenne-Arzie Italia) and reinsman Alessandro Gocciadoro. Third was Barolo Roc (2m Filippo Roc-Prestige Roc).

The filly division was raced over the same distance for the same 154,000€ purse.

What a battle it was. The narrow 1.15.3kr timed victory went to Belen Hall FAS (2f Conway Hall-Show Grif Italia) with Vincent Luongo aboard. She defeated Buena Sverte Bi (2f Yankee Glide-L Dee Hot Shop) handled by V.P. Dell’Annunziata with third to Babirussa Jet (2f Pine Chip-Nagasaki Jet).  

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

