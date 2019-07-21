Equitation Science Conference

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to ‘Bring Science to the Stable’ by attending lectures, seminars, and hands-on workshops from world renowned equine scientists. It is all coming to the University of Guelph August 19 - 21, 2019.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Sandra Olsen, Dr. Camie Heleski, Dr. Nic de Brauwere, and Dr. Andrew McLean. Their topics range from the historical horse-human relationship, the development of equitation science, how human behavior effects equine welfare, and learning theory across different species. A special presentation on using current research to manage both wild and domestic horses will be shared by Clever Hans speaker Dr. Jonaki Bhattacharyya.

There will be pre-conference workshops that include looking at equine behaviours in ethograms with Dr. Marc Pierard and how to communicate scientific information to equestrian communities with Christina Wilkens and Kate Fenner. The pre-conference also includes a large animal emergency rescue training session so you can be prepared for anything!

The third day of the conference is a practical day which includes demonstrations and seminars that feature some of the latest technologies in equitation science.

Learn more about these amazing speakers and topics at the ISES 2019 Blog ; become part of the community that’s working to continue to improve equine welfare. Some of the blog posts include:

About the International Society for Equitation Science

The International Society for Equitation Science (ISES) is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to facilitate research into the training of horses to enhance horse welfare and improve the horse-rider relationship. www.equitationscience.com

For more information contact:

ISES Honorary President

Janne Winther-Christensen

Local Conference Organizer:

Katrina Merkies, PhD

Department of Animal Biosciences, University of Guelph

(519) 824-4120 x54707