161 enter for $6 million Breeders Crown

Oct. 20, Cranbury, NJ—Entries for the $6 million Breeders Crown events at Harrah’s Hoosier Park saw 161 elite trotters and pacers fill the entry box to qualify for the rich harness racing finals on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Open Pace (10), Open Trot (10) and Mare Trot (8) will go directly to the finals on Sat. Oct. 31.

2018 Hambletonian winner Atlanta has entered the Open Trot, vying to become just the fourth mare to beat male counterparts in this event. The Indiana-bred Hannelore Hanover won the 2017 Breeders Crown Trot at Hoosier Park, while Moni Maker (1998) and CR Kay Suzie (1996) are the other two “Crowned” mares.

There were 61 2-year-olds entered, forcing $25,000 eliminations in all divisions for Friday, Oct. 23.

All 2-year-old finals have a purse of $600,000.

There were 61 3-year-olds entered, forcing $25,000 eliminations in all divisions: fillies on Friday, Oct. 23, and colts on Saturday, Oct. 24.

All 3-year-old finals have a purse of $500,000.

$600,000 2-Year-Old Colt Pace (16)

$600,000 2-Year-Old Colt Trot (14)

$600,000 2-Year-Old Filly Trot (17)

$600,000 2-Year-Old Filly Pace (14)

$500,000 3-Year-Old Colt Trot (17)

$500,000 3-Year-Old Filly Pace (13)

$500,000 3-Year-Old Filly Trot (16)

$500,000 3-Year-Old Colt Pace (15)

$300,000 Mare Pace (11)

$300,000 Mare Trot (8)

$500,000 Breeders Crown Trot (10)

$500,000 Breeders Crown Pace (10)

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will host the 2020 Breeders Crown Finals on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 with limited spectators, in accordance with the approved health and safety plan for the event. The 2020 Breeders Crown event, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be the 37th edition of the $6 million event. First post for the Breeders Crown eliminations will be 6:30 p.m. (EDT) while post time for the Breeders Crown finals will be 6:00 p.m. (EDT).

For more information on the upcoming Breeders Crown events or live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com