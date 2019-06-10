16th career victory for Milligan’s School

June 8, 2019 - Milligan’s School (6m Yankee Glide -Tori Ann- SJs Photo ) took Saturday’s harness racing Gr. II UET Masters Series Jamtlands Stora Pris at Ostersund (purse to winner 700,000DSEK, 2140 meters autostart) clocked in 1.11kr to secure his 16th career victory in 72 starts now for 9,427,994SEK earned.

Stall TZ (Stefan Melander) owns and trains the 3.6/1 odds winner that was bred in Ohio USA by Richard and Joyce McClelland.

Carl Johan Jepson teamed the winner that defeated the 2/1 favorite Double Exposure and 10/1 Queer Fish.

Thomas H. Hicks