17 draw for 125th Kentucky Futurity

LEXINGTON, KY-- The fields for the 125th renewal of the Kentucky Futurity were drawn during the harness racing program Thursday, October 5 at The Red Mile, with 17 glamour boy trotters total competing in two $90,000 eliminations and the top five from each progressing to the $600,000 final later on the card.

Of the 17 entrants, Enterprise and Yes Mickey supplemented to compete in the final leg of trotting's Triple Crown. Enterprise, from the Marcus Melander barn, goes in the first elimination with Yes Mickey, racing for Ake Svanstedt.

Also highlighting the Futurity entrants are Canadian Trotting Classic winner What The Hill and Hambletonian winner Perfect Spirit, who match up for the first time since the Hambletonian final.

Below are the fields for the two eliminations of the Kentucky Futurity first heat:

Race 9 -- $90,000 Kentucky Futurity Elimination

PP-Horse-Trainer

1-Dover Dan-John Butenschoen

2-Yes Mickey-Ake Svanstedt

3-Sortie-Noel Daley

4-Jake-Luc Blais

5-Devious Man-Julie Miller

6-Enterprise-Marcus Melander

7-Lindy The Great-Frank Antonacci

8-What The Hill-Ron Burke

Race 10 -- $90,000 Kentucky Futurity Elimination

PP-Horse-Trainer

1-Stealth Hanover-Francisco Del Cid

2-King On The Hill-Jimmy Takter

3-Long Tom-Marcus Melander

4-Di Oggi-Archie Kohr

5-Snowstorm Hanover-Ron Burke

6-International Moni-Frank Antonacci

7-Bill's Man-John Butenschoen

8-Perfect Spirit-Ake Svanstedt

9-Giveitgasandgo-John Butenschoen