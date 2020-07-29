17 enter Hambletonian; 12 in Oaks

A total of 17 three-year-old trotters have entered the harness racing $1M Hambletonian on August 8.

There are 15 colts along with two fillies, Ramona Hill (Tony Alagna) & Sister Sledge (Ron Burke) have opted to try the open competition.

There will be two $70,000 eliminations carded for this Sat., Aug. 1 and posts will be drawn on Meadowlands Facebook at 1:30 p.m today.

There are a total of 12 filly trotters entered for the 50th edition of the Hambletonian Oaks.

All 12 will go directly to the $500,000 final slated for Saturday, August 8.

Post positions for the Oakes will be drawn during the race card Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Meadowlands.

Habletonian Oaks