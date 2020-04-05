17 horse contingent to America

A contingent of 17 horses was flown out from Auckland to America late last month.

It included the dual Inter Dominion Final placegetter and Grand Circuit winner Flaming Flutter 1:52.2 ($814,235), a 10 year-old Bettor’s Delight entire out of the In The Pocket mare Twice As Hot; the mile specialist Majordan 1:48.9 ($506,568), a seven-year-old Art Major gelding from the multiple Group 1 producer Benelise; and the WA Golden Nugget winner Ana Malak (1:54.9), a five-year-old entire son of Bettor’s Delight and Anna Livia.

The Hondo Grattan Sprint winner Salty Robyn (1:49.2), a seven-year-old gelding by Art Official from Holly Robyn; the prolific cups winner Yaya’s Hot Spot (1:50.9), a nine-year-old gelding by Jereme’s Jet from Star Of Heaven; the NSW Golden Mile winner Letspendanitetogetha (1:51.4), a seven-year-old gelding by Washington VC out of The Moth were also part of the IRT payload.

Others on the flight were: Afterdinnerspeaker (1:49.9), a six-year-old Well Said gelding from Luckisaladytonight; God’s Spirit (1:50.9), a five-year-old Tintin In America gelding out of Cathar; Im The Director (1:51), a six-year-old Courage Under Fire -The Actress gelding; Thatswhatisaid (1:51.4), a five-year-old Well Said gelding from Shakeilah; and My Ruebe Star (1:52.6), a five-year-old mare by Falcon Seelster from Zenola Star; Ohoka Johnny (1:52.7), a six-year-old gelding by Ohoka Arizona from Glentara; Foo Fighter (1:50.6), a six-year-old gelding by American Ideal from Lucy’s Way; and Dontstopbelievin (1:56.3), a five-year-old mare by Somebeachsomewhere from Bedtime.

The Melton winning trotter Montpellier( Orlando Vici -The Kahmotion); Majorly Sexy, an unraced Art Major -Sexy Lexy Whitby colt; and the maiden mare Shezlimitless ( Sportswriter - Speedy Falcon) completed the charter.