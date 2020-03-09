170,000€ Criterium de Vitesse to Vivid Wise As

The Grand Criterium de Vitesse Nice-Matin (Gr. I, UET Masters Series, purse 170,000€, 11 starters) today at Cagnes sur Mer was raced with video, with wagering and with fans and the 1.8/1 favorite Vivid Wise As (6m Yankee Glide-Temple Blue Chip) scored, timed in 1.09.7kr (1:52.16) for trainer/driver Alessandro Gocciadoro.

Scuderia Bivans Srl owns the now four-time winner in France and his life earnings reached 774,636€. The race time was well off the 1.08.9kr race record jointly held by Readly Express and Bold Eagle.

The 4.5/1 Earl Simon (6m Prodigious- Tindrama) was second with Franck Ouvrie up for trainer Jarmo Niskanen and Ecurie Skyttem. 12/1 Billie de Montfort (9f Jasmin de Flore ) rallied late for third after being trapped on the pegs with Gabriele Gelormini up.

The 9/2 Delia du Pommereux (7f Niky ) was fourth and 6.4/1 Looking Superb finished fifth ahead of the other two check earners Uza Josselyn and Bahia Quesnot.

Former Elitloppet winner Dijon was a miscue dq. Une de Mai won this classic five times; Ourasi plus Timoko are four-time winners. The last USA winner was Moni Maker in 2000 with Jimmy Takter driving. The seven other USA winners include Peace Corps and Express Ride.

Vivid Wise As

Race Replay:

https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2020-03-08/0601/5

LeTrot, PMU files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink



