170,000€ Prix du President de la Republique

June 21, 2020 - Prix du President de la Republique (Gr. I, monte, purse 170,000€, 2850 meters, 16 starters all four year olds) completed the Groupe I harness racing action this day and what a race it was.

The 53/1 odds upsetter was Gladys des Plaines (4f Opus Viervil -Thetus de Vaujours) for jockey Mathieu Mottier, trainer Gilles Curens and owner Augustin Radu.

She was clocked in 1.12.5kr off steady fractions to score her third victory in 18 starts, now for 249,670€ in career earnings.

She defeated the even money favorite Guide Moi Forgan (4m Neutron du Cebe -Trajane) that was reined by jockey Christopher Corbineau for trainer Pascal Castel.

The 6.5/1 Grace de Fael (4f Sam Bourbon ) took third for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin, 34/1 Gainsborough and 29/1 Galilea Money completed the top five.

Gladys des Plaines

Groupe tests continued with the Prix de Grasse (Gr. III, 70,000€ purse, 2850 meters, 16 starters European) and the 9/10 favorite Vipera Killer Gar (6f Varenne -Uakland) prevailed timed in 1.13.0kr for reinsman Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Vitale Ciotola and Scuderia Fioredigio.

The victory raised her life earnings to 261,848€.

14/1 Filou d’Auvergnier (5m Real de Lou ) was second with Anthony Barrier up for trainer Franck Leblanc.

5.6/1 Foxtrot Sea (5m Olitro ) took third for owner/trainer/driver Cedrik Megissier.

18/1 Fun Quick (5m Carpe Diem ) was fourth for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer Maik Esper and Ecurie Quick Star.

​Vipera Killer Gar

The great racing of the day ended with the Prix de Nesles (purse 49,000€, 2100 meters autostart) where the 15/1 Altea de Piencourt (10f Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree -Moonlight Isques) scored in a quick 1.10.4kr, her 14th career victory and it pushed her life earnings to 273,580€.

Junior Guelpa reined and trains this winner.

5.1/1 odds Brindor (9g Mage de la Merite ) took second money for Matthieu Abrivard and trainer David Alexandre, ahead of 8.3/1 Bonheur de Nay (9g Hasting ) with Franck Nivard up.

Thomas H. Hicks



