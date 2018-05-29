Auckland Reactor's 17th two-year-old winner

Chase Auckland (Photo taken in April) in his spelling paddock and getting ready to come back into work in the first week of June

When harness racing first starter Mallee Reactor won at Ouyen, Australia on Sunday, he became the 17th individual two-year-old winner for the promising stallion Auckland Reactor .

Mallee Reactor is the third foal and second winner from the In The Pocket mare Our Angel Flight.

The 17 two-year-old winners include Auckland Reactor's first crop $100,000 Group 1 winning gelding Gold Reactor who is the only winner to date out of the Ball And Chain mare Channelling Gold.

Mallee Reactor is the 39th individual winner for Auckland Reactor to date.

Auckland Reactor's progeny are headed by the outstanding multiple Group 1 winning three-year-old gelding Chase Auckland (1:52.2, 9 starts 8 wins, $392,329 to date including the NZ Sires Stakes 3yo Final and the Northern Derby) and the very good multiple Group 1 placed filly Soho Burning Love (1:52.6, $111,570, 3rd Vic Oaks, 2nd NSW Oaks).

They also include the unbeaten New Zealand three-year-olds Jazzy Star (1:55.8) and Revolver - 2 starts each for 2 wins.

With just two months of the New Zealand racing season left, Auckland Reactor currently sits a clear third behind Bettor's Delight and Mach Three on the three-year-old sires list and with just the two crops racing he is placed 8th on the all-age list.

Significantly, his progeny have now earned over $1 million in stakes. With 127 of his foals already raced or qualified as two and three-year-olds, Auckland Reactor is well placed to build on this figure and establish a highly successful siring career.

Interestingly, the dams of his 39 winners to date are by 29 different stallions.

The ability to cross with a wide range of broodmare sires and often sire the best horse produced by a mare are attributes common amongst leading sires. It is something that will no doubt stand by Auckland Reactor, one of the great New Zealand champions, as his burgeoning siring career progresses.

Weanling Sale

The Autumn Weanling & All Age Sale is being held by PGG Wrightson at Karaka, Auckland this Friday, 1 June.

The sale represents the strongest catalogue of weanlings presented in New Zealand and features eleven by Auckland Reactor.

The Auckland Reactor weanlings are headed by half-brothers to the Group 1 winners Eamon Maguire (2018 NZ Messenger Ch’ship) and Chilli Palmer (1:51.5, $290,985).

There are also Auckland Reactors from the dams of Star Of Isis (1:55.7, 8 wins), The Fascinator (1:53.9, $155,162) and Hip Hop Anvil (1:55.6, $138,122), from a full-sister to Tintin In America (15 wins, $800,572), from half-sisters to Gotta Go Cullen (NZ 2yo & 4yo of the Year), Presido (1:56, $137,885) and Dash (1:50.8, $418,187) and a colt out of The Black Pearl (1:58.1, 6 wins).

There is an open day on Thursday afternoon (31 May) at the Karaka complex to allow the opportunity to inspect all the weanlings in the sale. The sale itself kicks off at 10am on Friday (1 June).

Chase Auckland - Great Northern Derby

Soho Burning Love - 1:52.6 Tabcorp Park Melton

Jazzy Star - 1:55.8 first start

Auckland Reactor quinella at Alexandra Park / Revolver - Red Reactor