Upset in Dover Downs feature Trot

DOVER, Del --- I Love My Boss made good use of leaving from post 1 as arguably the finest Delaware-sired harness racing trotter came down the passing lane, and when front-trotting Thereisademoninme broke stride nearing the finish line, reached the finish line first in 1:55.3 to win the $25,000 Open trot at Dover Downs.

Jonathan Roberts was content to race behind Thereisademoninme this week, after cutting the mile last week, to only finish third beaten three-quarters of a length. Uva Hanover with Tim Tetrick driving put pressure on Thereisademoninme from mid-backstretch until late in the stretch, and finished third but was placed second. Thereisademoninme was a breaking second in the photo but was disqualified because of a lapped-on break and place fourth. Kanthaka, handled by Tony Morgan, was fourth then placed third.

I Love My Boss, the former DSBF champion at two and three, was bred and races for trainer Bob Shahan and Jim and Ashley Parsons. Now six, the Don Boss Vita -Wild One gelding has won $108,956 this season and $498.220 lifetime.

The prior race, a $13,500 Winners trot, was won by John DeVito's My Cherry Pie trained by Jenny Melander and driven by Corey Callahan. Soda Pump (Tetrick) was second with Blownoutofthewater (Morgan) third.

Jim Moore's Royal Becca J (Jack Parker Jr.) in 1:56.3Hollywood Highway (Tim Tetrick) in 1:55.2 won $12,000 Winners sub-feature trots.

Dedododo Dedadada made longshot music in a $12,000 Winners pace at 53-1 odds with Russell Foster in the bike. Jigtime Jones (Tyler Davis) and Teggers Hanover (Vic Kirby) finished second and third respectively.

Corey Callahan, Tim Tetrick, Allan Davis and trainer Mike Hall had two wins each.

Enhance Your Mind, Jag Out and Sweet Bobbie lead eight fast female pacers in the Wednesday $25,000 Mares Open pace feature Race.

Enhance Your Mind, last season’s Horse of the Meet is back in top form after a win last week in the $25,000 Mares Open pace on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Dover Downs.

Owned by trainer Bryan Truitt, Enhance Your Mind has won half of her 18 starts and $133,020 this year. Vic Kirby is her regular driver. Jag Out, racing for Hochsprung, JL Benson and Nick Surick stables. with Tony Morgan drew post 8 after an impressive second last week, also from the outside. Owner-trainer Gary Ewing’s Sweet Bobbie and Art StaffordJr. Has won three of her last five outings.

The sharp Diva’s Image leaves from the rail for trainer Jen Bonjiorno and owners Our Hrs Cents, Stable 45 and J&T Silva stables, will be in the hands of Tim Tetrick, Mike Casalino’s Nat A Virgin and Corey Callahan, Mike Hall’s St. Kitts with Jonathan Roberts in the bike, Joe Davino, Pat O’Brian and Brad Shackman’s Keystone Riptide, guided by Ross Wolfenden. And completing the field is Legacy Racing’s Empress Deo steered by Ross Wolfenden, fresh from a win last time out..

