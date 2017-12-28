Grand Prix de Bourgogne - 18 remain

Bold Eagle won the Prix de Bourgogne last winter, January 1, 2017, and will try to double the stake in the same year, the race taking place this Sunday, December 31.

Third "B", the Grand Prix of Burgundy is the qualifying race contested on speed. The autostart numbers will have their importance, the draw will take place on Thursday. The champions are out. After the demonstration of Readly Express , last Sunday, in the Prix ​​Tenor de Baune , his direct opposition will be on track this Sunday, December 31st.

The crack Bold Eagle is back with the intention to return to victory. No doubt he will be riding in condition on his run back. Bird Parker, his killer, will also be there, but now being sure to be qualified. Belina Josselyn, however, will try to get his ticket. For the moment, it has not been sold during the Meeting. Propulsion , Lionel and Briac Dark were the good notes of the Bourbonnais. The race promises to be magnificent!