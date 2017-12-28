Day At The Track

Grand Prix de Bourgogne - 18 remain

07:57 AM 28 Dec 2017 NZDT
Bold Eagle seen here winning the $1m Prix d’Amerique
Bold Eagle seen here winning the $1m Prix d’Amerique

Bold Eagle won the Prix de Bourgogne last winter, January 1, 2017, and will try to double the stake in the same year, the race taking place this Sunday, December 31.

Third "B", the Grand Prix of Burgundy is the qualifying race contested on speed. The autostart numbers will have their importance, the draw will take place on Thursday. The champions are out. After the demonstration of Readly Express , last Sunday, in the Prix ​​Tenor de Baune , his direct opposition will be on track this Sunday, December 31st. 

The crack Bold Eagle is back with the intention to return to victory. No doubt he will be riding in condition on his run back. Bird Parker, his killer, will also be there, but now being sure to be qualified. Belina Josselyn, however, will try to get his ticket. For the moment, it has not been sold during the Meeting. Propulsion , Lionel and Briac Dark were the good notes of the Bourbonnais. The race promises to be magnificent! 

The rest of the Grand Prix de Bourgogne.
 

Thomas H. Hicks

Vernon Downs will not open as planned
28-Dec-2017 13:12 PM NZDT
Lady Ping wins third straight
28-Dec-2017 13:12 PM NZDT
Grecale AS and Schalom G retired
28-Dec-2017 12:12 PM NZDT
Smash has made her owners proud
28-Dec-2017 10:12 AM NZDT
Trainer, Good Guy and Owner Awards
28-Dec-2017 07:12 AM NZDT
Post Time with Mike and Mike awards show
28-Dec-2017 06:12 AM NZDT
All Charged Up takes Pompano Open
28-Dec-2017 05:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Includes Video
