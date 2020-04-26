Day At The Track

187,658€ Gr. I Paralympiatravet at Aby

05:18 AM 27 Apr 2020 NZST
Elian Web
Elian Web with Jorma Kontio and Katja Melkko
ATG Photo

April 25, 2020 - Jorma Kontio piloted the harness racing Katja Melkko trainee Elian Web (8g Like A Prayer-EL Dolly-Conway Hall) to a front-end score in the Gr. I International Paralympiatravet (purse 187,658€, 2140 meters, 10 starters) at Aby, a UET Masters Series event.

The winner, bred in Finland by West Breeding Oy, won his fourth in six 2020 outings and his 26th in a 64 race career now for 7,756,387SEK earned.

He was off at 10/1 and was clocked in 1.12.3kr off soft fractions dictated by the master reinsman Kontio (1.12.3kr at the first 500 meters, 1.14.4kr at the 1000 and 1.14.0kr at the 1500 meter post).

4.6/1 Cyber Lane (7g Raja Mirchi-Sybaris Hanover-Cantab Hall) sat the pocket and engaged the leader near the wire in the first passing lane, with trainer Johan Untersteiner up.

2.9/1 Billie de Montfort (9f Jasmin de Flore-Quismy de Montfort-And Arifant), reined by Bjorn Goop for Sebastien Guarato, sat third and with some delay entered the most inner passing lane but fell short at the finish.

Next Direction and Looking Superb were fourth and fifth.

Replay - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uA359_xwbuU

Elian Web (4) outside

 

Thomas H. Hicks

