191,000€ Gr. I King Gustaf V Pokal

Aetos Kronos rallied late after a three wide move in the final bend to score

May 9, 2020 - Aetos Kronos (4m Bold Eagle -Will Of A Woman- Muscles Yankee ) rallied late after a three wide move in the final bend to score in the harness racing Gr. I International King Gustaf V Pokal at Aby (purse 191,000€, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters).

This 4/1 odds winner was teamed today with Johan Untersteiner by trainer Jerry Riordan (who won the 2018 Elitloppet with Ringostarr Treb) and owners Team Snyder AB and Aetos Dios AB.

Aetos won for second time in two 2020 starts and this was his eighth career victory in 18 starts now for 4,989,550SEK in lifetime earnings.

Race time was 1.11.5kr off quick but rated fractions (1.07.1kr at the first 500; 1.11.8kr at the 1000 meter mark and 1.12.8kr at the 1500 mark.

Aetos Kronos was flying in the final 600 meters.

He is from the maternal family of Conch , the Bonefish mare that produced King Conch and Viking Kronos .

Second was the game 9/1 Don Fanucci Zet (4m Hard Livin -Kissed By The West- Western Terror ) with Orjan Kihlstrom up for the Stall Zet/Daniel Reden team.

Click Bait (4m Cantab Hall -Fun At Parties- Lindy Lane ) took third at 26/1 for Jorma Kontio and owner/trainer Stefan Melander.

Russell C. Williams bred this one.

Fourth home was Robert Bergh’s Power (4m Googoo Gaagaa -La Vici- Orlando Vic i) that is owned by In The Zone AB.

It was quite a race.

Aetos Kronos (#2)

Jerry Riordan

Replay - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6jjlgV811Q

The winner’s pedigree follows - Note the 6.2% inbreeding coefficient.

Production record of Conch

Conch (US) (96 0,82) m, 1982

At 2, Winner of Acorn, third in Merrie Annabelle.

At 3, Winner of Coaching Club Trotting Oaks, Hambletonian Oaks.

1987 Bob Regal (US) h, by Prakas (US) - Conch (US) 1989 King Conch (SE) 108 0,95 +34 1.11,6a kr 4,131,015 21 11- 5- 1 h, by Speedy Crown (US) - Conch (US) At 2, Winner of Breeders' Crown. At 3, Winner of Review Stakes, second in Hambletonian. 1990 New Decade (SE) 92 0,76 -12 kr 0 0 m, by Sugarcane Hanover (US) - Conch (US) 1991 Prince Conch (SE) 93 0,76 -9 1.17,0v 1.16,3a kr 100,800 31 2- 2- 3 g, by Sugarcane Hanover (US) - Conch (US) 1993 Tzar Kronos (IT) h, by Speedy Crown (US) - Conch (US) 1995 Viking Kronos (IT) 114 1,00 +37 1.12,1a kr 6,128,108 14 12- 1- 0 h, by American Winner (US) - Conch (US) At 2, Winner of Gran Criterium (Memorial Piero Biondi), Gran Premio Allevatori. At 3, Winner of Gran Premio Nazionale, Gran Premio Tito Giovanardi, E3 Korta. 1996 Concher (US) 101 0,81 +3 1.12,1a kr 25,491 9 0- 0- 0 m, by Pine Chip (US) - Conch (US) 1998 Hostess (US) 96 0,81 -7 1.12,8a kr 25,447 6 0- 2- 2 m, by Donerail (US) - Conch (US) Sold at Standardbred Horse Sale (Harrisburg) 2008 for 85,000 USD. 2001 Celebration (US) m, by Conway Hall (CA) - Conch (US) 2002 Lovable Truth (US) m, by Conway Hall (CA) - Conch (US) 2003 Colonial Splendor (US) m, by Striking Sahbra (US) - Conch (US) 2004 Lakeside Bride (US) m, by Duke of York (CA) - Conch (US) At 2, Winner of Ontario Sires Stakes Gold Final.

Thomas H Hicks



