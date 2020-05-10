Day At The Track

191,000€ Gr. I King Gustaf V Pokal

08:40 AM 10 May 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Aetos Kronos, harness racing
Aetos Kronos rallied late after a three wide move in the final bend to score
ATG Photo

May 9, 2020 - Aetos Kronos (4m Bold Eagle-Will Of A Woman-Muscles Yankee) rallied late after a three wide move in the final bend to score in the harness racing Gr. I International King Gustaf V Pokal at Aby (purse 191,000€, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters).

This 4/1 odds winner was teamed today with Johan Untersteiner by trainer Jerry Riordan (who won the 2018 Elitloppet with Ringostarr Treb) and owners Team Snyder AB and Aetos Dios AB.

Aetos won for second time in two 2020 starts and this was his eighth career victory in 18 starts now for 4,989,550SEK in lifetime earnings.

Race time was 1.11.5kr off quick but rated fractions (1.07.1kr at the first 500; 1.11.8kr at the 1000 meter mark and 1.12.8kr at the 1500 mark.

Aetos Kronos was flying in the final 600 meters.

He is from the maternal family of Conch, the Bonefish mare that produced King Conch and Viking Kronos.

Second was the game 9/1 Don Fanucci Zet (4m Hard Livin-Kissed By The West-Western Terror) with Orjan Kihlstrom up for the Stall Zet/Daniel Reden team.

Click Bait (4m Cantab Hall-Fun At Parties-Lindy Lane) took third at 26/1 for Jorma Kontio and owner/trainer Stefan Melander.

Russell C. Williams bred this one.

Fourth home was Robert Bergh’s Power (4m Googoo Gaagaa-La Vici-Orlando Vici) that is owned by In The Zone AB.

It was quite a race.

Aetos Kronos (#2)

Jerry Riordan

Replay - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6jjlgV811Q

The winner’s pedigree follows - Note the 6.2% inbreeding coefficient.

Production record of Conch    

Conch (US) (96 0,82) m, 1982

At 2, Winner of Acorn, third in Merrie Annabelle.

At 3, Winner of Coaching Club Trotting Oaks, Hambletonian Oaks.

 

1987

Bob Regal (US)

    

 

  

  

     

h, by

Prakas (US)

  

-

Conch (US)

  
   

1989

King Conch (SE)

108

 0,95 

+34  

 

1.11,6a  

kr 4,131,015  

21 

11-

5-

     

h, by

Speedy Crown (US)

  

-

Conch (US)

  
 

At 2, Winner of Breeders' Crown. At 3, Winner of Review Stakes, second in Hambletonian.

1990

New Decade (SE)

92

 0,76 

-12  

 

  

kr 0  

          

     

m, by

Sugarcane Hanover (US)

  

-

Conch (US)

  
   

1991

Prince Conch (SE)

93

 0,76 

-9  

1.17,0v 

1.16,3a  

kr 100,800  

31 

2-

2-

     

g, by

Sugarcane Hanover (US)

  

-

Conch (US)

  
   

1993

Tzar Kronos (IT)

    

 

  

  

     

h, by

Speedy Crown (US)

  

-

Conch (US)

  
   

1995

Viking Kronos (IT)

114

 1,00 

+37  

 

1.12,1a  

kr 6,128,108  

14 

12-

1-

     

h, by

American Winner (US)

  

-

Conch (US)

  
 

At 2, Winner of Gran Criterium (Memorial Piero Biondi), Gran Premio Allevatori. At 3, Winner of Gran Premio Nazionale, Gran Premio Tito Giovanardi, E3 Korta.

1996

Concher (US)

101

 0,81 

+3  

 

1.12,1a  

kr 25,491  

0-

0-

     

m, by

Pine Chip (US)

  

-

Conch (US)

  
   

1998

Hostess (US)

96

 0,81 

-7  

 

1.12,8a  

kr 25,447  

0-

2-

     

m, by

Donerail (US)

  

-

Conch (US)

  
 

Sold at Standardbred Horse Sale (Harrisburg) 2008 for 85,000 USD.

2001

Celebration (US)

    

 

  

  

     

m, by

Conway Hall (CA)

  

-

Conch (US)

  
   

2002

Lovable Truth (US)

    

 

  

  

     

m, by

Conway Hall (CA)

  

-

Conch (US)

  
   

2003

Colonial Splendor (US)

    

 

  

  

     

m, by

Striking Sahbra (US)

  

-

Conch (US)

  
   

2004

Lakeside Bride (US)

    

 

  

  

     

m, by

Duke of York (CA)

  

-

Conch (US)

  
 

At 2, Winner of Ontario Sires Stakes Gold Final.
 

Thomas H Hicks


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

No definitive plans for racing in Ohio
10-May-2020 08:05 AM NZST
SBOANJ May payments due
10-May-2020 00:05 AM NZST
Best Betting Scenes: Easy Money
09-May-2020 08:05 AM NZST
HHI Scholarship Deadline Extended
09-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Pennsylvania Stakes to be rescheduled
09-May-2020 01:05 AM NZST
The Meadowlands stake payments
09-May-2020 01:05 AM NZST
Massachusetts pulls the reins again on Plainridge
08-May-2020 23:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News