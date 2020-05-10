191,000€ Gr. I King Gustaf V Pokal

May 9, 2020 - Aetos Kronos (4m Bold Eagle-Will Of A Woman-Muscles Yankee) rallied late after a three wide move in the final bend to score in the harness racing Gr. I International King Gustaf V Pokal at Aby (purse 191,000€, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters).
This 4/1 odds winner was teamed today with Johan Untersteiner by trainer Jerry Riordan (who won the 2018 Elitloppet with Ringostarr Treb) and owners Team Snyder AB and Aetos Dios AB.
Aetos won for second time in two 2020 starts and this was his eighth career victory in 18 starts now for 4,989,550SEK in lifetime earnings.
Race time was 1.11.5kr off quick but rated fractions (1.07.1kr at the first 500; 1.11.8kr at the 1000 meter mark and 1.12.8kr at the 1500 mark.
Aetos Kronos was flying in the final 600 meters.
He is from the maternal family of Conch, the Bonefish mare that produced King Conch and Viking Kronos.
Second was the game 9/1 Don Fanucci Zet (4m Hard Livin-Kissed By The West-Western Terror) with Orjan Kihlstrom up for the Stall Zet/Daniel Reden team.
Click Bait (4m Cantab Hall-Fun At Parties-Lindy Lane) took third at 26/1 for Jorma Kontio and owner/trainer Stefan Melander.
Russell C. Williams bred this one.
Fourth home was Robert Bergh’s Power (4m Googoo Gaagaa-La Vici-Orlando Vici) that is owned by In The Zone AB.
It was quite a race.
Aetos Kronos (#2)
Jerry Riordan
Replay - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6jjlgV811Q
The winner’s pedigree follows - Note the 6.2% inbreeding coefficient.
Production record of Conch
Conch (US) (96 0,82) m, 1982
At 2, Winner of Acorn, third in Merrie Annabelle.
At 3, Winner of Coaching Club Trotting Oaks, Hambletonian Oaks.
|
1987
|
Bob Regal (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
h, by
|
Prakas (US)
|
-
|
Conch (US)
|
1989
|
King Conch (SE)
|
108
|
0,95
|
+34
|
|
1.11,6a
|
kr 4,131,015
|
21
|
11-
|
5-
|
1
|
|
h, by
|
Speedy Crown (US)
|
-
|
Conch (US)
|
At 2, Winner of Breeders' Crown. At 3, Winner of Review Stakes, second in Hambletonian.
|
1990
|
New Decade (SE)
|
92
|
0,76
|
-12
|
|
|
kr 0
|
0
|
|
|
m, by
|
Sugarcane Hanover (US)
|
-
|
Conch (US)
|
1991
|
Prince Conch (SE)
|
93
|
0,76
|
-9
|
1.17,0v
|
1.16,3a
|
kr 100,800
|
31
|
2-
|
2-
|
3
|
|
g, by
|
Sugarcane Hanover (US)
|
-
|
Conch (US)
|
1993
|
Tzar Kronos (IT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
h, by
|
Speedy Crown (US)
|
-
|
Conch (US)
|
1995
|
Viking Kronos (IT)
|
114
|
1,00
|
+37
|
|
1.12,1a
|
kr 6,128,108
|
14
|
12-
|
1-
|
0
|
|
h, by
|
American Winner (US)
|
-
|
Conch (US)
|
At 2, Winner of Gran Criterium (Memorial Piero Biondi), Gran Premio Allevatori. At 3, Winner of Gran Premio Nazionale, Gran Premio Tito Giovanardi, E3 Korta.
|
1996
|
Concher (US)
|
101
|
0,81
|
+3
|
|
1.12,1a
|
kr 25,491
|
9
|
0-
|
0-
|
0
|
|
m, by
|
Pine Chip (US)
|
-
|
Conch (US)
|
1998
|
Hostess (US)
|
96
|
0,81
|
-7
|
|
1.12,8a
|
kr 25,447
|
6
|
0-
|
2-
|
2
|
|
m, by
|
Donerail (US)
|
-
|
Conch (US)
|
Sold at Standardbred Horse Sale (Harrisburg) 2008 for 85,000 USD.
|
2001
|
Celebration (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Conway Hall (CA)
|
-
|
Conch (US)
|
2002
|
Lovable Truth (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Conway Hall (CA)
|
-
|
Conch (US)
|
2003
|
Colonial Splendor (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Striking Sahbra (US)
|
-
|
Conch (US)
|
2004
|
Lakeside Bride (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Duke of York (CA)
|
-
|
Conch (US)
|
At 2, Winner of Ontario Sires Stakes Gold Final.
Thomas H Hicks