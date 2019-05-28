2,000 wins for driver Nick Steward

London, May 27, 2019 -- A victory behind pacer Jake Parrish is always special for harness racing driver Nick Steward but was particularly so on Monday night at The Raceway at Western Fair District as it marked the 2000th career trip to the winner's circle for the London reinsman.

Jake Parrish is a family favourite who is conditioned by recent Wall Of Fame inductee Larry Fitzsimmons who is also the grandfather of Steward. In Monday's first race, Steward sent his charge straight to command from post one and was able to wire the field in a sharp clocking of 1:56.1 for the milestone win.

It was the third win this season and 27th lifetime for the seven-year-old gelded son of Whosurboy who sits with close to $160,000 in career earnings.

Fans are reminded that the final card of the season at The Raceway goes this Friday night, featuring the $157,000 Camluck Classic Invitational Pace. The card gets underway at 6:55 p.m. and full details are available at www.camluckclassic.com.