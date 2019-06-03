2,900th win for Gerald Longo

Columbus, MN -One of the featured events on the Saturday evening (6/1) Harness Racing card at Running Aces was the $23,000 Minnesota-Sired 3 Year old Pace, with 7 starters in the $11,500 colts division and 6 starters in the $11,500 fillies division.

Burning Blaze (Steve Wiseman) was the public choice at even money in the colt division, coming off a strong third last out and a strong win on seasons debut before that. SB Bodacious (Rick Magee) took alot of pari-mutuel support as well and was sent off at 8-5 while looking to extend a perfect 2-for-2 sophomore record. Stay Humble N Kind (Gerald Longo) also garnered plenty of support at 4-1 after just missing by a nose to SB Bodacious last out.

Those top three public choices dominated the proceedings, with Stay Humble N Kind putting forth his career best mile to date, blasting the gate with plenty of speed and seating SB Bodacious in the pocket and Burning Blaze in third. The early fractions were moderate (:28.4, :58.3) and by securing that second quarter breather Owner/Driver Gerald Longo had reserved plenty of pace for the final half. Burning Blaze took a crack at them and was bearing down as they passed the ¾ marker in 1:26.3, but Longo had plenty in the tank.

Stay Humble N Kind ($10.00) went on to score a milestone victory on two counts - first lifetime win for the 3 year old Fancy Schmancy gelding, and career win number 2,900 for 74 year old veteran driver Gerald Longo. The final time of 1:55 established a lifetime mark for the ¾ length winner. SB Bodacious rallied past Burning Blaze in the lane for second.

The $11,500 fillies pace was a repeat dominating performance for Windmeupnwatchmego (Dean Magee) who was unhurried in the early stages while away in fourth, before launching her attack around the second turn. Once the field of sophomore distaffers straightened down the backside, it was game-on. Trinitysfancyfilly (Brian Detgen) was on the lead and fought hard against the (1-9) favorite, but was unable to fend off the champion filly. Windmeupnwatchmego ($2.10) drew away from her rivals to score a 5 length romp in 1:56.3 and remain a perfect 2-for-2 on the season. A Little Rusty (Gerald Longo) was late on the scene to just knab second money over Trinitysfancyfilly. Windmeupnwatchmego is trained by Gordon Graham for owner Richard Davelaar.

The $15,000 Open Handicap Pace event went to Annihilator (Dean Magee) who made an impressive rally from well off the pace and a 3-wide move around the far turn to come after front-running favorite Stuckey Dote (Rick Magee) and get up right at the wire for a neck victory. Annihilator ($29.80) scored his 2nd win of the year with the 1:53.1 tally. The winner is trained by Edwin Quevedo for A Piece Of The Action, LLC.

By Darin Gagne

for Running Aces