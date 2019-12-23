Day At The Track

200,000€ Group I stakes at Vincennes

07:32 AM 23 Dec 2019 NZDT
A big parade took place before the race card
LeTrot photo
Face Time Bourbon winning with ease at Vincennes
Gangster Du Wallon winning at Vincennes
Face Time Bourbon getting his winner's blanket
Winner's podium
LeTrot photo
Face Time Bourbon (4m Ready Cash-Vita Bourbon) rallied off the final bend to score a decisive victory in the Gr. I Criterium Continental (purse 200,000€, 2100 meters autostart 17 starters) at the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes, timed in a quick 1.10.6kr (1:53.595 mile rate over the 1-5/16 mile distance).

He was stout in the lane after the 500 meter remaining clocking was 1.11.4kr. Face Time won for the 18th time in 21 career starts and raised his life earnings to 1,068,550€. Sebastien Guarato trains the winner for Scuderia Bivans Srl and Bjorn Goop was the pilot.

The 60/1 Fleche du Yucca (4f Prodigious-Vincenza) rallied for second with Jean Philippe Dubois at the reins for trainer Philppe Moulin and his Ecurie Victoria Dreams. 37/1 Frisbee d’Am (4m The Best Madrik) took third for trainer Richard Westerink and driver Alexandre Abrivard.

The 379/1 Flight Dynamics (4m Scarlet Knight) and 287/1 Fighter Smart (4m Uniclove) completed the top five. Face Time earned a ticket to the Prix d’Amerique in which he could face Bold Eagle and the best aged performers in the world.

Today’s Gr. I monte Prix de Vincennes (purse 200,000€, 2700 meters, 16 starters) saw the 6.1/1 Gangster du Wallon (3m Let’s Go Along-Umeda du Wallon) score timed in 1.14.1kr for jockey Benjamin Rochard and trainer/owner Damien Lecrog.

This was only his fourth lifetime victory and increased his earnings to 256,640€. The 1.9/1 Grace de Fael (3f Sam Bourbon-Aquarelle de Fael) was second for Maxime Tijou in the irons for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. 27/1 Gladys des Plaines (3f Opus Viervil) took third for Anthony Barrier. 44/1 Gigi de Vaudival and 2/1 Gunilla d’Atout completed the top five.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

