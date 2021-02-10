200,000€ monte Prix de L'Ile de France

Five groupe level contests were on stage for the Sunday Vincennes program, the first being the Gr. III Prix de Rouen (purse 80,000€, 2850 meters, six-year olds) that 8.7/1 odds Forum Meslois (6m Timoko- Teflosa Mesloise) won. Gabriele Gelormini was the pilot for trainer Denis Belloche as Forum won for the tenth time for 207,530€ in life earnings.

The 6.6/1 For Your Madrik (6m Up And Quick -Quela Madrik) was second for Eric Raffin, and third was 35/1 Filou d’Auvergnie (6m Real de Lou ) with Franck Nivard up.

Forum Meslois

Aged classmasters (age 4-11) battled in the Prix de la Marne (Gr. III, purse 90,000€, 4-11 year olds International, 2700 meters) with the 1.12.5kr clocked victory to even-money odds Moni Viking (8m Maharajah -Jeunesse Foree). Matthieu Abrivard teamed this Pierre Vercruysse trainee for owner Jan Lyng. This was the eighth win for Moni Viking now for 647,453€ earned.

8.2/1 odds Chica de Joudes (9f Jag de Bellouet- Queschua Love) was second for trainer/driver Alain Laurent. 6.9/1 Fakir du Lorault (6m Vaillant Cash ) was third for Francois Lecanu and 10/1 Blues d’Ourville was fourth ahead of Valokaja Hindo.

Moni Viking

The Gr. II Prix Ovide de Moulinet (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, five year olds) saw 10/1 Gelati Cut (5m Coktail Jet -Variety Cut) for Gabriele Gelormini and trainer R.C. Larue. Race time was 1.12.6kr. This handsome colt now has 430,420€ in life earnings from seven victories.

7.4/1 Galius (5m Love You -Star de Villeneuve) held second for Yoann Lebourgeois and breeder/owner/trainer Severine Raimond. The 12/1 Gitano (5m Uriel Speed) was third for Theo Duvaldestin and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin.

Gelati Cut

Top monte players were on stage for the Prix de L’Ile de France (Gr. I International, 200,000€ purse, 2175 meters) and the 8/10 odds favorite Flamme du Goutier (6g Ready Cash -Utopie du Goutier) scored in a quick 1.10.8kr for jockey Antoine Wiels. Thierry Duvaldestin trains this mare for Ecurie Saint Martin. He recorded career ictory number 13, now for 630,570€ in life earnings.

The 2.7/1 Etonnant (7m Timoko-Migraine) was second with Damien Bonne up for owner/trainer Richard Westerink. 13/1 Fado du Chene (6m Singalo- Star du Chene) was third for Paul Philippe Ploquin. Etoile de Bruyere and Jerry Mom completed the top five.

Flamme du Goutier

The Gr. III monte Prix Indienne (purse 80,000€, 2200 meters, European eligibles) went to 1.12.6kr timed and 12/1 odds Upset Face (5m Joke Face -Iona LB) with jockey Yoann Lebourgeois up. The now first-time winner in France advanced his life earnings to 212,948€ for owner/trainer Adrian Kolgjini. The 2.9/1 odds Fiager de Rodrey (6g Radjah de L’Abbaye ) was second for jockey Mathieu Mottier and 2.2/1 All Wise As (5f Varenne- Temple Blue Chip) took third for Alexandre Abrivard.

Upset Face

The upcoming Speed Race (Prix de France, Gr. I, 400,000€ purse, 2100 meters autostart) had 26 initial entrants. The final draw will be Thursday (and is likely to include those listed below) and it should be quite a race, irrespective of the final field makeup.

Last year, Davidson du Pont nipped Face Time Bourbon for the victory in 1.11.1kr, followed by Delia du Pommereux, Bahia Quesnot, Vitruvio, Bold Eagle and Billie de Montfort. The all time race time for the Prix de France is 1.09.8kr established by Kool du Vaux in 2007.

LeTrot, PMU files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink



