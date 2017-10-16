2006 Inter Dominion Champion has died

Joseph Muscara Jr has reported that Delft, the 2006 Inter Dominion trotting champion has died. The 19 year old harness racing son of Sundon spent his last ten years at Fun E Farm outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“When he retired from racing in 2009 I looked for a farm that was like what he was used to in New Zealand “said the 67 year old son of Joseph Muscara Sr., the American harness horseman who owned such great horses as Trump Casino , Mach Three , Mister Big , A Rocknroll Dance , and He's Watching .

“Fun E Farm kept their horses outside all the time which is very rare in America and Delft felt right at home there.”

There were about 40 horses in the heard at Fun E Farm.

Although being the biggest and fastest horse there he took his place as a new member of the farm and was last in line to eat and drink. But he quickly moved up to be leader of the group. He had a wonderful habit of befriending the smallest weakest member of the group. Any horse that tried to bully another horse was quickly told by Delft to behave.

The farm specialized in giving rides to disabled children and although Delft was way to big and clumsy to ride he would stand quietly and let the children pet him.

“The look on the children’s faces as they petted the gentle giant was something to behold. He was a great racing champion but I think he found his true calling in life on that farm with the children who will never forget the time they spent with the gentile giant.

Delft was loved by all who ever had anything to do with him, he had a noble and gentile spirit ” said Joe Jr.

Lindauer New Zealand National Trot (Gr1), $50,000, MOBILE, 2700m

Auckland 27th of December 2004

2006 Inter Dominion Trotters Championship Final

Harnesslink Media