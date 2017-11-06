Day At The Track

South Australian Awards - all the winners

06:47 PM 06 Nov 2017 NZDT
Harness Racing South Australia Awards

Prominent owners Adam, Ben and Terry Cormack were big winners at the 2016/2017 Harness Racing South Australia awards day on Sunday.

Three-year-old trotter Rocknroll Baby, squaregaiter Al Bundy and quality mare Just Rockon Bye collected awards.

The Cormacks have developed an impressive property outside Two Wells with Greg Norman as their stable trainer.

Gallifrey Mystique, trained by Jake Webster and Aaron Bain, was named the Leading State Horse for most wins, but the trainer revealed the mare had finally succumbed to injury leading up to the awards day and had been retired.

The mare had leg issues when she arrived in South Australia, but the trainers were able to get her to the racetrack where she proved a star winning 12 races during the season.

All the award winners were:

Horse of the Year: Emain Macha

2YO pacer (filly): Renesmae

2YO pacer (colt/gelding): Bulletproof Boy

3YO pacer (filly): Crystal Sparkles NZ

3YO pacer (entire/gelding): Emain Macha

4YO+ pacer (mare): Just Rockon Bye NZ

4YO+ pacer (entire/gelding): Tie; Bettor Party & Whenmechief

2YO trotter: Muscle Hillbilly

3YO trotter: Rocknroll Baby

4YO+trotter (mare): Im Princess Sophie

4YO+trotter (entire/gelding): Al Bundy NZ

Leading State Horse: Gallifrey Mystique

Leading Claiming Horse: My Man Dan NZ

Leading State Driver: Danielle Hill

Leading Young Driver: Jayden Brewin

Leading Concession Driver: Jayden Brewin

Leading State Trainer: Ryan Hryhorec

SA Young/Concession Drivers Series Winner: Bradley O’Keeffe

 Chairman’s Award: Claire Goble

Jim Hurley Award winner:  Ryan Hryhorec

The Broodmare of the year for 2016/17 is Aratusa Lass.

 

Media Awards:

Literary: Graham Fischer – Wayne Hill’s greatest night in harness racing’

Photography: Joint Winners: Graham Fischer – ‘When is it my time? Horses watching Ryan Hryhorec work Live For Peace around his track at Two Wells’ and Jodie Hallows – ‘Son Breaks Dad’s SA Cup Record’

Television/Video/Film - Best feature ‘to air’. Dean Baring 'Sales Day Video Interview with HRSA Chairman Chris Hartwig'

  

SARA (SA Reinswomen Association)

State Trainer and Driver: Dani Hill
2nd state trainer: Jill Neilson
3rd state trainer: Leah Harvey
2nd state driver: Lisa Ryan
3rd state driver: Kaela Hryhorec

 

Square Trotters Association
Trotter of the Year – Liava
2yo Trotter of the Year – Muscle Hillbilly
3yo Trotter of the Year – Rocknroll Baby
Trainer and Driver of the Year – Ryan Hryhorec

 

SABOTRA
Breeder: Viv Clark
Owner: A B & T Cormack
Trainer: Les Harding
Driver: Wayne Hill
Industry Participant: Sam & Pauline Spirou 
Life membership: Naomi Shelbourn

 

​SAHRC
Horse with the most number of wins at Globe Derby: Gallifrey Mystique

Graham Fischer

