South Australian Awards - all the winners

Prominent owners Adam, Ben and Terry Cormack were big winners at the 2016/2017 Harness Racing South Australia awards day on Sunday.
Three-year-old trotter Rocknroll Baby, squaregaiter Al Bundy and quality mare Just Rockon Bye collected awards.
The Cormacks have developed an impressive property outside Two Wells with Greg Norman as their stable trainer.
Gallifrey Mystique, trained by Jake Webster and Aaron Bain, was named the Leading State Horse for most wins, but the trainer revealed the mare had finally succumbed to injury leading up to the awards day and had been retired.
The mare had leg issues when she arrived in South Australia, but the trainers were able to get her to the racetrack where she proved a star winning 12 races during the season.
All the award winners were:
Horse of the Year: Emain Macha
2YO pacer (filly): Renesmae
2YO pacer (colt/gelding): Bulletproof Boy
3YO pacer (filly): Crystal Sparkles NZ
3YO pacer (entire/gelding): Emain Macha
4YO+ pacer (mare): Just Rockon Bye NZ
4YO+ pacer (entire/gelding): Tie; Bettor Party & Whenmechief
2YO trotter: Muscle Hillbilly
3YO trotter: Rocknroll Baby
4YO+trotter (mare): Im Princess Sophie
4YO+trotter (entire/gelding): Al Bundy NZ
Leading State Horse: Gallifrey Mystique
Leading Claiming Horse: My Man Dan NZ
Leading State Driver: Danielle Hill
Leading Young Driver: Jayden Brewin
Leading Concession Driver: Jayden Brewin
Leading State Trainer: Ryan Hryhorec
SA Young/Concession Drivers Series Winner: Bradley O’Keeffe
Chairman’s Award: Claire Goble
Jim Hurley Award winner: Ryan Hryhorec
The Broodmare of the year for 2016/17 is Aratusa Lass.
Media Awards:
Literary: Graham Fischer – Wayne Hill’s greatest night in harness racing’
Photography: Joint Winners: Graham Fischer – ‘When is it my time? Horses watching Ryan Hryhorec work Live For Peace around his track at Two Wells’ and Jodie Hallows – ‘Son Breaks Dad’s SA Cup Record’
Television/Video/Film - Best feature ‘to air’. Dean Baring 'Sales Day Video Interview with HRSA Chairman Chris Hartwig'
SARA (SA Reinswomen Association)
State Trainer and Driver: Dani Hill
2nd state trainer: Jill Neilson
3rd state trainer: Leah Harvey
2nd state driver: Lisa Ryan
3rd state driver: Kaela Hryhorec
Square Trotters Association
Trotter of the Year – Liava
2yo Trotter of the Year – Muscle Hillbilly
3yo Trotter of the Year – Rocknroll Baby
Trainer and Driver of the Year – Ryan Hryhorec
SABOTRA
Breeder: Viv Clark
Owner: A B & T Cormack
Trainer: Les Harding
Driver: Wayne Hill
Industry Participant: Sam & Pauline Spirou
Life membership: Naomi Shelbourn
SAHRC
Horse with the most number of wins at Globe Derby: Gallifrey Mystique
Graham Fischer