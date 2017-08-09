Field set for $300,000 Carl Milstein Memorial

The Carl Milstein Memorial, Northeast Ohio's premier race, is scheduled for its fourth edition on Saturday, August 12. The Milstein, a harness racing Grand Circuit Event, has graduated the last two winners of the Little Brown Jug.

Fear The Dragon has drawn the rail and has been named the 3-5 morning-line favorite by Northfield Park Executive Vice President of Racing and Simulcasting Dave Bianconi. He enters this race as the United States Trotting Association's top ranked horse in harness racing, having won nine of ten starts and $924,453 this year. Fear The Dragon's wins include victories in the $730,000 North America Cup at Mohawk, the $500,000 Hempt at Pocono and the $400,000 Adios at the Meadows. His trainer, Brian Brown, Hall of Fame driver David Miller, and owner-breeder Bruce Trogdon, proprietor of Emerald Highlands Farm, are all native Ohioans.

"We have had some really great horses race at Northfield over the years, and Fear The Dragon's resume ranks right up there with the best of them," said Bianconi.

13-time winner Downbytheseaside, another Brian Brown trainee, drew post seven and is the 9-2 second choice. He has finished in the top three in 21 of 22 career races, earning over $1.1 million. His most recent effort was a third-place finish in the $334,325 Cane Pace at The Meadowlands in New Jersey.

THE $300,000 CARL MILSTEIN MEMORIAL FIELD:

Post - Horse - Sire - Trainer - Driver* - Odds

1 Fear The Dragon - by Dragon Again - Brian Brown - David Miller, 3-5

2 Blood Line - by Somebeachsomewhere - Jimmy Takter - Mark MacDonald, 6-1

3 Drunk On Your Love - by Foreclosure N - Jim Pollock Jr - Tyler Smith, 20-1

4 Classic Pro - by Shadow Play - Ian Moore - Trevor Henry, 10-1

5 Rock N Tony - by Rockin Image - Erv Miller - Trace Tetrick, 15-1

6 Bags To Riches - by Roddy Bags Again - Jason Skinner - Tim Tetrick, 12-1

7 Downbytheseaside - by Somebeacsomewhere - Brian Brown - Brian Sears, 9-2

8 R J P - by Somebeachsomewhere - Ron Burke - Yannick Gingras, 8-1

*Final driver selections are due by Tuesday evening.

The Carl Milstein Memorial will be well supported with an undercard featuring the $50,000 Myron Charna President's Pace for Ohio-bred veteran pacers, three $40,000 divisions of the Ohio Sires Stakes for three year-old filly pacers and three $14,000 Opens.

Drawings during the evening will result in one lucky patron driving home a brand new 2017 Buick Cascada or Honda CR-V. Five other winners will each receive $1,000.

The Milstein crowd will enjoy Swenson's Food Truck on the outdoor apron from 6 to 10 p.m., Northfield Park Putting Challenge from 6 to 7 p.m. and a Beer Slide from 7 to 8 p.m. Classic Rock band Unknown Reason will be performing on the trackside apron from 6 to 10 p.m. Vintage memorabilia, including Northfield's classic starting gate car from years gone by, will be on display.

Lady Luck's Clubhouse Restaurant will be offering a $21.95 signature buffet inspired by Hard Rock Rocksino Executive Chef Chris Poplin. Due to the expected large crowd reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 330-467-4101.

First race post time for the Carl Milstein Memorial card is 6:00 p.m. Parking and admission are always free at Northfield Park.

Saturday's Grand Circuit event is named in honor of Carl Milstein, who owned and operated Northfield Park from 1984 until his death in 1999. His son, Brock Milstein, succeeded Carl as Chairman of Northfield Park and is now also the Chairman of Milstein Entertainment, LLC, majority owner of Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park.

In 1972, the senior Milstein, a Cleveland builder and real estate developer, headed a group of several partners, including George Steinbrenner, which purchased Northfield Park. They leased the facility to other operators through the early 1980's. The track lost significant amounts of money during that period before Milstein took full ownership and control. In late 1984 he successfully applied to the Ohio State Racing Commission for the necessary licenses and, beginning in January 1985, conducted permanent race meetings at Northfield of between 212 and 238 days every year.

Milstein was the driving force behind a resurgence of the beleaguered track, which quickly ascended to among harness racing's top tracks in attendance and handle. He was an innovator in promotions and advertising and successfully led the track into the era of simulcast racing.

Michael Carter