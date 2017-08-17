2017 NZ Cup and Dominion nominations

The $800,000 New Zealand Cup has received a total of 29 harness racing nominations while the Dominion received a total of 47.
New Zealand Metropolitan Trotting Club Inc - Addington Raceway - Tuesday 14th November
Alpha Rock by Rock N Roll Heaven
Alta Orlando by Courage Under Fire
Art Union by Art Major
Buster Brady by Real Desire
Captain Dolmio by Grinfromeartoear
Cash N Flow by Mach Three
Classie Brigade by Bettor's Delight
Cullect A Guinness by Gotta Go Cullect
Dream About Me by Bettor's Delight
Ears Burning by Grinfromeartoear
Franco Cristiano by Bettor's Delight
Have Faith In Me by Bettor's Delight
Heaven Rocks by Rock N Roll Heaven
Hug The Wind by Bettor's Delight
Imola by Jereme's Jet
Jack’s Legend by Bettor's Delight
Lazarus by Bettor's Delight
Max Phactor by Art Major
Maxim by Bettor's Delight
Moonrock by Rocknroll Hanover
No Doctor Needed by Mach Three
Northview Hustler by Bettor's Delight
Piccadilly Princess by Bettor's Delight
Robbie Burns by Live Or Die
Seel The Deal by American Ideal
Start Dreaming by American Ideal
Tiger Tara by Bettor's Delight
Titan Banner by Art Major
Waikiki Beach by Somebeachsomewhere
Total: 29
2017 Haras des Trotteurs Dominion Nominations
New Zealand Metropolitan Trotting Club Inc - Addington Raceway - Friday 17th November
Aldebaran Eagle by Muscle Hill
Amaretto Sun by Sundon
Arya by Angus Hall
BD Love by Love You
Belles Son by Majestic Son
Bordeaux by Love You
Cyclone Jeter by Majestic Son
Dark Horse by Bacardi Lindy
Daryl Boko by Majestic Son
De Vito by Sundon
Destiny Jones by The Pres
Djokovic by Sundon
Doctor Bones by Monkey Bones
Donegal Bettorgretch by Bettor's Delight
Everybody Knows by Quite Easy
Eyre I Come by Majestic Son
Father Christmas by Love You
Gee Up Neddy by Raffaello Ambrosia
Golden Gate by Earl
Great Things Happen by Love You
Habibti Ivy by Love You
Harriet Of Mot by Monarchy
Hey Yo by Revenue
Idle Monkey by Monkey Bones
Kyvalley Blur by Chocolatier
Lavros Jack by Bettor's Delight
Lemond by Love You
Lothario by Love You
Marcoola by Sundon
Missandei by Angus Hall
Monbet by Love You
Monty Python by Pegasus Spur
My Tribeca by Goetmals Wood
One Over Da Moon by Majestic Son
Pegasus Dream by Pegasus Spur
Poppymalda by Armbro Invasion
Prince Fearless by Majestic Son
Sheemon by Monarchy
Sol Invictus by Sundon
Sundons Wish by Sundon
Sunny Ruby by Sundon
The Foot Tapper by Love You
Tornado Valley by Skyvalley
Valmagne by Sundon
Wilma's Mate by Pegasus Spur
Yagunnakissmeornot by Love You
Zachary Binx by Sundon
Total: 47
