2017 NZ Cup and Dominion nominations

The New Zealand Cup

The $800,000 New Zealand Cup has received a total of 29 harness racing nominations while the Dominion received a total of 47.

New Zealand Metropolitan Trotting Club Inc - Addington Raceway - Tuesday 14th November

Alpha Rock by Rock N Roll Heaven

Alta Orlando by Courage Under Fire

Art Union by Art Major

Buster Brady by Real Desire

Captain Dolmio by Grinfromeartoear

Cash N Flow by Mach Three

Classie Brigade by Bettor's Delight

Cullect A Guinness by Gotta Go Cullect

Dream About Me by Bettor's Delight

Ears Burning by Grinfromeartoear

Franco Cristiano by Bettor's Delight

Have Faith In Me by Bettor's Delight

Heaven Rocks by Rock N Roll Heaven

Hug The Wind by Bettor's Delight

Imola by Jereme's Jet

Jack’s Legend by Bettor's Delight

Lazarus by Bettor's Delight

Max Phactor by Art Major

Maxim by Bettor's Delight

Moonrock by Rocknroll Hanover

No Doctor Needed by Mach Three

Northview Hustler by Bettor's Delight

Piccadilly Princess by Bettor's Delight

Robbie Burns by Live Or Die

Seel The Deal by American Ideal

Start Dreaming by American Ideal

Tiger Tara by Bettor's Delight

Titan Banner by Art Major

Waikiki Beach by Somebeachsomewhere

Total: 29

2017 Haras des Trotteurs Dominion Nominations

New Zealand Metropolitan Trotting Club Inc - Addington Raceway - Friday 17th November

Aldebaran Eagle by Muscle Hill

Amaretto Sun by Sundon

Arya by Angus Hall

BD Love by Love You

Belles Son by Majestic Son

Bordeaux by Love You

Cyclone Jeter by Majestic Son

Dark Horse by Bacardi Lindy

Daryl Boko by Majestic Son

De Vito by Sundon

Destiny Jones by The Pres

Djokovic by Sundon

Doctor Bones by Monkey Bones

Donegal Bettorgretch by Bettor's Delight

Everybody Knows by Quite Easy

Eyre I Come by Majestic Son

Father Christmas by Love You

Gee Up Neddy by Raffaello Ambrosia

Golden Gate by Earl

Great Things Happen by Love You

Habibti Ivy by Love You

Harriet Of Mot by Monarchy

Hey Yo by Revenue

Idle Monkey by Monkey Bones

Kyvalley Blur by Chocolatier

Lavros Jack by Bettor's Delight

Lemond by Love You

Lothario by Love You

Marcoola by Sundon

Missandei by Angus Hall

Monbet by Love You

Monty Python by Pegasus Spur

My Tribeca by Goetmals Wood

One Over Da Moon by Majestic Son

Pegasus Dream by Pegasus Spur

Poppymalda by Armbro Invasion

Prince Fearless by Majestic Son

Sheemon by Monarchy

Sol Invictus by Sundon

Sundons Wish by Sundon

Sunny Ruby by Sundon

The Foot Tapper by Love You

Tornado Valley by Skyvalley

Valmagne by Sundon

Wilma's Mate by Pegasus Spur

Yagunnakissmeornot by Love You

Zachary Binx by Sundon

Total: 47

Courtney Clarke

Media Executive | Harness Racing New Zealand Inc