$450,000 WA Pacing Cup Barrier Draw

Soho Tribeca will be the main danger to Chicago Bull

The all-important barrier draw for the harness racing 2017 G1 $450,000 TABtouch WA Pacing Cup will be conducted in JP’s Sports Bar at Gloucester Park tomorrow.

The Field will be released by Racing and Wagering Western Australia at approximately 9am, with the draw scheduled to take place at approximately 2pm WA time and streamed live on the Gloucester Park Harness Racing Facebook page – www.facebook/gloucesterpark.

Boom four-year-olds and last week’s G1 Retravision Fremantle Cup quinella, Chicago Bull and Soho Tribeca, will head the field after both produced a brilliant performance in their first test in open company. Chicago Bull finished on top, but Soho Tribeca, the G1 Retravision Golden Nugget winner for Kim Prentice lost no admirers with a courageous second.

Third place-getter Jimmy Johnstone is certain to back-up along with regular big race contender Bettors Fire. Beaudiene Boaz, who finished down the track after a tough run and carrying a flat tyre should also take his place in the line-up.

Franco Nelson will not start after a disappointing last placed performance despite leading-up the Fremantle Cup, paving the way for Cyamach, a stablemate to Chicago Bull, to force his way into the field after taking out a virtual Consolation of the Fremantle Cup last Friday night.

Throughout this week, GPTV will have an extended preview of the TABtouch WA Pacing Cup, speaking to all the main players. GPTV can be found at www.gloucesterpark.com.au

A big crowd is expected at Gloucester Park on Friday Night, there is fun for the whole family, with kids entertainment from the Radio Lollipop Roadshow, live music on the trackside stage and a new menu in JP’s, created by Gloucester Park Head Chef Daniel Batson.

The evening will be capped off with a display of the famous Gloucester Park fireworks after the last race.

Gates open at 4.30 pm on Friday 13 January, with the first race at 5.20 pm.

Bookings can be still made for the all-you-can-eat Beau Rivage Seafood Buffet by calling 08 9323 3530.

For more details visit www.gloucesterpark.com.au