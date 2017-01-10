$450,000 WA Pacing Cup final field

The final field for the 2017 G1 $450,000 TABtouch WA Pacing Cup has been released by Warren Wishart, the Chief Harness Racing Handicapper, Racing and Wagering Western Australia.

The all-important barrier draw will be conducted in JP’s Sports Bar at Gloucester Park at approximately 2pm WA time this afternoon and will be streamed live on the Gloucester Park Harness Racing Facebook page – www.facebook/gloucesterpark

The field in alphabetical order that will line up in the $450,000 TABtouch WA Pacing Cup is;

Beaudiene Boaz

Bettors Fire

Chicago Bull

Cyamach

Delightful Offer

John Of Arc

Major Reality

Mynameskenny

Our Jericho

Our Jimmy Johnstone

Soho Tribeca

The Bucket List

Flaming Flutter - Emg 1

David Hercules - Emg 2

For more details visit www.gloucesterpark.com.au

Further information contact Tanya Cull (08) 9323 3555