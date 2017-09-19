2017 WA harness horse of the year awards

Chicago Bull, the pint-sized pacer with blistering speed and a big heart, was today crowned the 2017 Western Australian Harness Racing Horse of the Year, held at Pan Pacific Perth.

Chicago Bull, trained by Gary Hall Snr, earned WA harness racing’s top honour after completing the 2016/17 racing season with 10 wins including a Group One treble.

Headlining a stellar 12-months for Chicago Bull was the WA Pacing Cup and Fremantle Pacing Cup, becoming the first pacer since Im Themightyquinn (2012) to complete the prestigious double in the same season.

Chicago Bull, who will be one of the leading local chances at the upcoming TABtouch Inter Dominion Championship series at Gloucester Park and Bunbury, also joined The Falcon Strike as winners of the cup double as four-year-olds.

Chicago Bull, a son of Bettors Delight , also stamped his authority against WA‘s best four-year-olds in the McInerney Classic, outstaying his rivals in the $125,000 feature in a 1.54.9 mile rate last November.

Jack Mac, who was bought in New Zealand by Busselton trainer, Barry Howlett, claimed honours as the Warwick Agistment 2YO Colt or Gelding of the Year.

After failing to run a place in his first five Kiwi starts, the brilliant juvenile by Mach Three maintained an unbeaten record in his maiden Western Australian campaign.

Jack Mac’s six race winning haul commenced in Bunbury and culminated with dual Group One wins in the Pearl Classic and Golden Slipper.

Maczaffair ( Mach Three ) was crowned Mediatec 3YO Filly of the Year after winning the WA Oaks, the Daintys Daughter Classic and WA Oaks Prelude.

Trained by Mike Reed, Maczaffair underlined her class with a record-breaking victory in the WA Oaks, going to the front and scoring easily.

Chris Lewis, who in January became the third Australia reinsman to pass 5000 winners, was named the Scott Hamilton Media Leading State Driver.

The WA Racing Hall Of Fame inductee amassed 214 winners and 294 placings from 1175 drives with just a shade over $2.4 million in stake earnings.

Full list of award winners:

Garrard’s Junior Driver Series winner - Micheal Ferguson

Scott Hamilton Media Leading State Driver – Chris Lewis

RWWA Best Harness Racing Feature Story - Bob Harnett (Inter Dominion Déjà Vu)

RWWA Best Harness Racing Media Personality - Scott Hamilton

Gannon’s Young Achiever of the Year - Justin Prentice

Inaugural RWWA Service to Industry Award - Robbie Dewar

WASBA 2YO Filly of the Year – Cott Beach

Warwick Agistment 2YO Colt or Gelding of the Year – Jack Mac NZ

Mediatec 3YO Filly of the Year – Maczaffair NZ

TABtouch 3YO Colt or Gelding of the Year – Handsandwheels

Henty Brook Standardbreds Aged Mare of the Year – The Parade NZ

Racing and Wagering WA Harness Horse of the Year – Chicago Bull NZ

