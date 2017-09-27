Day At The Track

2017 sights and sounds of the Little Brown Jug

06:00 AM 27 Sep 2017 NZDT
Little Brown Jug, Harness Racing
Little Brown Jug 2017

Columbus, OH --- Go behind the scenes at the 2017 Little Brown Jug and experience the fanfare of the backstretch, the excitement of live harness racing and the mounting anticipation from the connections of the Little Brown Jug contenders as they take aim at one of racing's greatest prizes.

The 2017 Little Brown Jug was won in the second heat by Ron Burke trained Filibuster Hanover in 1:50, an upset winner in a race where local trainer Brian Brown sent in heavy favorites Fear The Dragon and Downbytheseaside.


USTA Communications Department 

