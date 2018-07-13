2018 McMillan Equine Feeds Junior Driver Champs

Tonight saw the first two heats of the 2018 McMillan Equine Feeds Junior Driver Championship held at Forbury Park.

Alicia Harrison was successful in the first heat with Olde Oak Emma, Jack MacKinnon ran second on Omar Sharif and Benjamin Butcher finished third on Beaudiene Gambler. The second heat was taken out by Mark Hurrell with Possente Cavallo and Benjamin Butcher and Alicia Harrison were second and third.

Tomorrow we head to Addington Raceway for the final two heats. Alicia goes into tomorrow night leading the Championship “I am absolutely wrapt to be in this position, tonight couldn’t have gone any better ” said Alicia.

The InterIsland Competition is currently being led by the North Island team.

Please see below the standings as of tonight.

Points after Heat 2 Alicia Harrison 27 Mark Hurrell 25 Benjamin Butcher 22 Jack MacKinnon 19 Matt Anderson 16 Ben Hope 13 Luke Whittaker 13 Kimberley Butt 13 Dylan Ferguson 11 John Morrison 9 Tony Cameron 6 Sheree Tomlinson 6 North Island 98 South Island 82

Courtney Clarke

Marketing and Communications Executive | Harness Racing New Zealand Inc