Day At The Track

2018 McMillan Equine Feeds Junior Driver Champs

08:22 PM 12 Jul 2018 NZST
Alicia Harrison,Harness racing
Alicia Harrison after winning the first heat
HRNZ photo

Tonight saw the first two heats of the 2018 McMillan Equine Feeds Junior Driver Championship held at Forbury Park.

Alicia Harrison was successful in the first heat with Olde Oak Emma, Jack MacKinnon ran second on Omar Sharif and Benjamin Butcher finished third on Beaudiene Gambler.  The second heat was taken out by Mark Hurrell with Possente Cavallo and Benjamin Butcher and Alicia Harrison were second and third.

Tomorrow we head to Addington Raceway for the final two heats. Alicia goes into tomorrow night leading the Championship “I am absolutely wrapt to be in this position, tonight couldn’t have gone any better ” said Alicia.

The InterIsland Competition is currently being led by the North Island team.

Please see below the standings as of tonight. 

 

Points after Heat 2

Alicia Harrison

27

Mark Hurrell

25

Benjamin Butcher

22

Jack MacKinnon

19

Matt Anderson

16

Ben Hope

13

Luke Whittaker

13

Kimberley Butt

13

Dylan Ferguson

11

John Morrison

9

Tony Cameron

6

Sheree Tomlinson

6
   

North Island

98

South Island

82

 

Courtney Clarke

Marketing and Communications Executive | Harness Racing New Zealand Inc

