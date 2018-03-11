Award-winning lineup of New Jersey stallions

MANALAPAN, NJ -- March 10 , 2018 -- The SBOANJ is proud to announce the award-winning lineup of New Jersey harness racing stallions for 2018. Three world champion trotting stallions - Muscle Hill , Trixton , and Walner . In addition, four pacing stallions - Great Vintage , Lis Mara , Santa Fe Beachboy and Sunfire Blue Chip .

Muscle Hill is the 2009 “Horse of the Year” and 2017’s leading money-winning trotting sire. He has sired 7 millionaire trotters from his first five crops. He led all trotting sires in average price at both the 2017 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale and at Harrisburg. He also sired the sale toppers at both sales, $480,000 and $320,000, respectively. The son of Muscles Yankee with lifetime earnings exceeding $3 million stands at Southwind Farms in Pennington, NJ for a private treaty stud fee.



Trixton, sired by Muscle Hill , is the winner of the 2014 Hambletonian, Goodtimes, Simcoe, Reynolds and NJSS Final bringing his earnings to $947,057. Trixton’s first crop of foals will race this season. He continues to stand at Deo Volente Farms in Flemington, NJ for a 2018 stud fee of $12,000.



Walner, the 2016 Dan Patch two-year-old trotting colt of the year, with a record of nine wins in 10 starts and a lifetime mark of 1:50.2. Walner was the 2016 Breeders Crown Champion and has earnings of $567,652. The son of Chapter Seven debuts his stallion career at Southwind Farms with a stud fee of $20,000.



On the pacing side, Great Vintage is one of the fastest and richest sons of leading sire American Ideal . He has bankrolled over $1.1 million in lifetime earnings and holds a mark of 1:49.1. Great Vintage stands at Walnridge Farm in Cream Ridge, NJ for a stud fee of $2,000.



Lis Mara’s 1:47.3 Breeders Crown win in 2006 makes him the fastest and richest son of champion sire Cambest . Lis Mara previously stood in Ontario but has been in New Jersey since 2015. His total foal earnings currently exceed $12 million. He stands at Deo Volente Farms for a stud fee of $2,500.



Santa Fe Beachboy comes to New Jersey after a racing career that includes earnings over $500,000 and a lifetime mark of 1:49.1. The son of world champion Somebeachsomewhere stands at Walnridge Farm for a stud fee of $2,000.



Sunfire Blue Chip, the son of American Ideal , defeated some of the toughest competition throughout his racing career to gain a mark of 1:48.3 and $1.2 million in earnings. During his three-year-old campaign he won the $450,000 Adios, defeating the likes of Vegas Vacation. Sunfire Blue Chip will stand at Walnridge Farm with a $3,000 stud fee.



Owners that breed their mares to any of the above-mentioned pacing stallions will be eligible to receive a 50% paid stud fee rebate (up to $1,250).

Visit sboanj.com for details on the 2018 pacing stallion rebate program.



For New Jersey breeding information or pacing stallion rebate program guidelines please contact the SBOANJ office.

Courtney Stafford