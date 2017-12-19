2018's most wanted present

Catalogues for the 2018 Ladbrokes APG Yearling Sales are now available, with over 4,000 copies having already left the mailing house en-route to prospective harness racing buyers. With APG's sales graduates having won more than 200 Group and Classic races over the last three years, including 12 Breeders Crowns, 7 Derbies and 22 Statebred titles, its easy to see why Australasia's leading owners and trainers head to the Ladbrokes APG Sales to unearth their next champions!

"I don't think there's ever been a better time to buy an APG yearling" enthused APG's General Manager, David Boydell, "We've managed to assemble an incredible catalogue of yearlings for 2018, and our revamped two year old and three year old race series provides more earning opportunities than ever, particularly for the second tier horses."

All graduates of APG's 2018 Sales will be exclusively eligible for the Ladbrokes APG Race Series, offering over $1.8million in prizemoney, featuring:

Australia's richest 2yo Races (2 x $350,000 Finals)

Australia's richest 3yo Races (2 x $210,000 FInals); and

Over $600,000 of prizemoney (6 x $50,000 2yo Championship Races and 6 x $51,000 3yo Championship Races) exclusively for horses that do not contest the APG Group One Finals in that season.

Championship Races will be held towards the end of the season, and will be conducted in all APG states (Melbourne & Sydney will host separate colts & fillies divisions for each age group, whilst Brisbane & Perth will host mixed sex Championship Races)

2018 is arguably APG's strongest ever catalogue, with this year's dams and grandams boasting the strongest production records ever seen at the APG Sales. Mix this with the incredible sire power on offer, and it is easy to see how 2018's yearlings could be a special crop.

All trainers, plus potential buyers that have previously registered to bid at the APG Sales at any stage over the last five years should already have a catalogue enroute to their home address, however, anyone else interested in receiving an APG catalogue can order one online by clicking here.

Individual sales line-ups, along with an online version of APG's 2018 sales catalogue is also available for viewing by clicking here.

APG Sales Promo General Social Media from Australian Pacing Gold on Vimeo.

By David Boydell