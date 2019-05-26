ASVT Elitauktion sets record in Sweden

Bottomed Ideal became the most expensive one-year-old sold on the Elite auction over time.

May 24, 2019 - The demand for well-bred trotting stock was on display Friday in the ASVT Elitauktion in Sweden.

Held in conjunction with the Elitloppet this sale cataloged 100 head and the average was up 32% from 2018 at 283,684SEK (26,519€).

The average last year was 215,473SEK.

Sale toppers are shown below with winning bids in Swedish krona.

Catalogue link: https://www.asvt.se/images/aktuellt/Elitkatalogen-2019.pdf

The catalogue page of the sale topper is shown below, this one a colt by Ready Cash -Aisle Stand- Scarlet Knight .

He brought 142,557€ from a bid by well-known horseman Lutfi Kolgjini.

Thomas H. Hicks