2019 Addington Harness Hall of Fame Inductees

by Peter Craig

This year’s inductees were announced at Addington Raceway on Friday 30 August 2019 as part of the seventeenth Canterbury Owners and Breeders Night.

Two time winners of the NZ Trotting Cup in Monkey King and Dominion Handicap in Scotch Tar together with Canterbury harness racing identity Fred Fletcher are the latest to be honoured by the Addington Harness Hall of Fame.

Monkey King – triple millionaire, thirteenth winner of two NZ Cups, winning thirty five races in NZ, nineteen at Addington, four in Australia. Winner of twenty group races including ten at Group One level (GN Derby, Messenger, NZ Cup/NZFFA/Easter Cup twice, Auckland Cup and Miracle Mile). Leading pacing/overall stake earner for 2009/10 season ($1,022,944), only horse to win consecutive NZ Cups/NZFFA’s, Pacer of Year, NZ Harness Horse of Year, Australasian Grand Circuit champion. Driven in majority of career by Addington Harness Hall of Famer Ricky May (24 wins) including when he established an Australian Pacers mile/Australasian Pacers race mile record of 1:50.8 at Menangle (Miracle Mile 2009). Trained by Stephen Reid (20 wins), Stephen Reid and Graeme Rogerson (2 wins) and Brendon Hill (17 wins). A NZ Trotting Hall of Fame inductee.

Scotch Tar – fifth trotter to win two Dominion Hcps, winner of twenty nine races, eighteen of these at Addington (T2:04.4, T1:58.9TT, $142,405). He was leading trotting stake earner for consecutive seasons : 1979/80 ($35,715), 1980/81 ($50,040). Scotch Tar won eight group races, two at Group One being his Dominion Hcp victories. He was aged trotting entire or gelding of year twice, Trotter of Year, time trialled in T1:58.9 at Addington, owned/trained by Slim Dykman (driver for 15 wins; Robert Cameron 10 wins and Peter Wolfenden 4 wins)) and a NZ Trotting Hall Of Fame inductee.

Fred Fletcher is a Canterbury harness racing identity although he was born on the West Coast. A breeder and owner, he was prominent for nearly four decades as stud manager with responsibility for the running of Roydon Lodge where his stallion charges included Thurber Frost, Scottish Hanover Armbro Hurricane, Smooth Fella, Game Pride and Sundon.

As a trainer/driver Fletcher drove 169 winners commencing with Roydon Scott in 1977 and concluding with Major Decision in 2002. His training record sits just under 500 successes (490) with 229 having been with trotters. Fred Fletcher has eight Group One wins on his training record, specifically Roydon Glen (4), Sundon and three Ruby Jewels with Jinja Gal, Royal Aspirations and Sunny Ruby (fastest trotting female in Australasia with t3, T1:54.7 at time record set). His rich assortment of both pacers and trotters have won numerous age group awards and a Trotter Of Year (Sundon) and Pacer/Harness Horse Of Year winner in Roydon Glen.

These are just a few of many notable achievements in the careers of the latest inductees to Addington’s Harness Hall Of Fame.

