2019 Harness Heroes cards available

06:08 AM 10 Dec 2019 NZDT
The 2019 edition of the Harness Hero Trading Cards are now available

Anderson, IN - The Harness Horse Youth Foundation's 2019 set of Harness Heroes trading cards is now available for holiday gift-giving. The front of each card features a photograph, while the back includes statistics and biographical information; both sides are laminated.

The subjects include the following champions from the 2018 season: Ariana G, Atlanta, Captain Crunch, Dorsodoro Hanover, Emoticon Hanover, Exhilarated, Forbidden Trade, Gimpanzee, Homicide Hunter, Illusioneesta, Jimmy Freight, Kissin In The Sand, McWicked, Run Director, Shartin N, Shower Play, Six Pack, Stag Party, Tall Drink Hanover, The Ice Dutchess, Warrawee Ubeaut, Will Take Charge, Woodside Charm and Foiled Again. The featured humans include: Blair Burgess, Ray Cotolo, Ted Gewertz, Mark Hall, Joe Holloway, Dave Little, Marcus Melander, Marlys Pinske, Jerry Silverman, Linda Toscano, and Ted Wing.

To order your complete set of HARNESS HEROES cards, send a (suggested) donation of $20 ($30 Canadian) per set along with your name and address to: Harness Horse Youth Foundation, 2711 Friar Tuck Road, Anderson IN 46013. HHYF also offers packs of 10 random cards as handouts for youth groups, farm tours, and other promotional events. A limited number previous years' card sets are also available for a similar donation. For more details, please e-mail Ellen Taylor at Ellen@hhyf.org.

The Harness Horse Youth Foundation is a charitable 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing young people and their families educational opportunities with harness horses in order to foster the next generation of participants and fans. The Foundation has been making a difference in the lives of many since 1976 by dedicating its efforts and resources to projects which enable the growth of those who want to get involved and learn about the industry. These efforts include the creation of interactive learning experiences, scholarship programs, and creation and distribution of educational materials.

For more information on opportunities through HHYF, or to support its mission, go to www.hhyf.org.

From the Harness Horse Youth Foundation

